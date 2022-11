Savannah seniors Ethan Dudeck and Micah McFadden prepare to lead their team onto the field in Savannah. Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

The Savannah Savages are in the midst of their best season since 2019, compiling a 9-1 record ahead of their Class 3 District 8 semifinal showdown with the Chillicothe Hornets on Friday.

No. 2 seed Savannah beat the No. 3 seed Hornets back in October 21-7, but it’s hard to beat any team twice.