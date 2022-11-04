Read full article on original website
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A young mother was in a state of shock and denial less than 24 hours after her sons died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke and flames around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Mobile home fire in Flint Township leaves resident injured
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire in Flint Township left one person hospitalized Sunday morning. The Flint Township Fire Department responded to the Myrtle Grove Mobile Home Park around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames shooting from the residence when they arrived. Flint Township Fire Capt. Tim Nester...
Grand Blanc High School students sent home after threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School students were sent home early Monday after a reported social media threat. Grand Blanc Community Schools posted a message on Facebook saying the high school was put into secure mode Monday morning with an increased police presence. School administrators say they...
Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids. Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.
Retired Flint Fire Chief shares tips on fire safety
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been a tragic year for fire deaths in Flint. At least nine people, many of them children, have died in fires. Theron Wiggins is a retired Flint fire chief. He said education about fire prevention and safety is paramount to saving lives. "Most fires...
Commercial building fire in Burton keeps firefighters busy for hours
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters from several departments in Genesee County were busy extinguishing flames in a commercial building for several hours Sunday night. The fire at a business in the 3100 block of East Bristol Road created a big plume of smoke over the area beginning around 7 p.m.
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
Newsmaker: The history and the hope of Buick City
Buick City in Flint was once a premier manufacturing facility in Flint, Michigan. The last vehicles rolled off the line in 1999. The plant closed and was demolished leaving a gaping 400 acre hole in the heart of the city. This week on Newsmaker Dawn Jones looks back at the...
Weekend fire destroys barn in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds on Saturday night made it tough for firefighters to extinguish a barn fire on Irish Road in Davison Township. The Davison-Richfield Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames amid high winds. "We arrived...
Michigan State Police trooper involved in shootout in Bay City
BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - Investigators said a Michigan State Police trooper shot an armed man during an exchange of gunfire over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning while the trooper and his K-9 were helping the Bay County Sheriff's Office search for a 21-year-old suspect in a possible assault.
Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified a person of interest who may have hit and killed a wheelchair-bound man in Flint Township over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Pasadena Avenue near Thornton Avenue. Police say a...
New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
HS Football - District Final: Swan Valley at Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth shut out Swan Valley, 31-0, to win their 6th district title in 7 years. The Eagles will play the winner of Saturday's district final game between Marine City and Hamady.
Department of Justice to monitor some Flint polling places on Tuesday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will be monitoring polls in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states. And one of those communities is the city of Flint. "I'm very glad they're going to be physically in the city. Just to monitor and respond," said Flint...
Highlight of the Night (Nov. 4)
GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to the Goodrich Martians. Down 9-7 with 12 seconds to go, Jace Williams blocks a punt and Zack Lagat recovers. That enables Caden Kolanowski to hit the game-winning FG, helping Goodrich win, 10-9. The Martians win their 1st district title since...
