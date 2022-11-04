Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Arizona soccer team left out of NCAA Tournament's field of 64
ASU (9-5-3, 5-5-1), which beat UA 3-2 in the regular-season finale in what may have been a win-and-get-in game, made the field and will play Portland in the first round. NAU (10-5-4), on a nine-game winning streak, earned the Big Sky bid and will face No. 1 seed UCLA. UA...
Time, TV channel set for Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State
The Arizona Wildcats' final two games of the 2022 season will be played in the Tucson sunshine. Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State will start at noon and air on Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced Monday. The Wildcats will play the following week's game against Arizona State at 1...
Juniors step into leadership role for No. 17 UA, which opens season Monday
Maybe because the Arizona Wildcats mostly existed behind closed doors and Zoom screens during Azuolas Tubelis' freshman season of 2020-21, then raced into national consciousness last season, time can be difficult for him to measure. So it’s a little weird that, Tubelis says, all of a sudden people are telling...
Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels
The Star's Bruce Pascoe breaks down the starting lineups, storylines and stats as the No. 17-ranked Arizona Wildcats host Nicholls in the season opener on Monday night. Who: Nicholls (0-0) at No. 17 Arizona (0-0) Where: McKale Center. When: 7:30 p.m. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM Social media: @TheWildcaster...
Time, TV set for Arizona's showdown with UCLA — and it's both good and bad news
Sunday brought both good and bad news for fans of the Arizona football team. The good: Saturday's game at No. 12 UCLA will air on Channel 11, snapping a record six-game streak of Wildcats games being shown on Pac-12 Networks. The bad? It's an 8:30 p.m. kickoff, Tucson time. Fox...
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 14 Utah
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 14 Utah in Salt Lake City (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Tucson time, Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. WEATHER OR NOT. It was cold in Sale Lake City on Friday. The...
Jay Dobyns resigns after three seasons as Tanque Verde's football coach
Jay Dobyns, the former Arizona Wildcats standout and undercover agent who reinvented himself as a successful high school football coach, has resigned his post at Tanque Verde High School. Dobyns tweeted a lengthy statement on Saturday saying that he's "advised those who are part of the TV program of my...
Utah QB Cameron Rising expected to start; RB Rayshon Luke dressed for Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 14 Utah on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium (4:30 p.m. Tucson time, Pac-12 Networks):. * Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, a late scratch from last week’s game against Washington State, fully participated in warmups...
