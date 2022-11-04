ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Arizona soccer team left out of NCAA Tournament's field of 64

ASU (9-5-3, 5-5-1), which beat UA 3-2 in the regular-season finale in what may have been a win-and-get-in game, made the field and will play Portland in the first round. NAU (10-5-4), on a nine-game winning streak, earned the Big Sky bid and will face No. 1 seed UCLA. UA...
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Time, TV channel set for Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats' final two games of the 2022 season will be played in the Tucson sunshine. Arizona's Nov. 19 game against Washington State will start at noon and air on Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced Monday. The Wildcats will play the following week's game against Arizona State at 1...
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Juniors step into leadership role for No. 17 UA, which opens season Monday

Maybe because the Arizona Wildcats mostly existed behind closed doors and Zoom screens during Azuolas Tubelis' freshman season of 2020-21, then raced into national consciousness last season, time can be difficult for him to measure. So it’s a little weird that, Tubelis says, all of a sudden people are telling...
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels

The Star's Bruce Pascoe breaks down the starting lineups, storylines and stats as the No. 17-ranked Arizona Wildcats host Nicholls in the season opener on Monday night. Who: Nicholls (0-0) at No. 17 Arizona (0-0) Where: McKale Center. When: 7:30 p.m. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM Social media: @TheWildcaster...
THIBODAUX, LA
KTBS

Jay Dobyns resigns after three seasons as Tanque Verde's football coach

Jay Dobyns, the former Arizona Wildcats standout and undercover agent who reinvented himself as a successful high school football coach, has resigned his post at Tanque Verde High School. Dobyns tweeted a lengthy statement on Saturday saying that he's "advised those who are part of the TV program of my...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy