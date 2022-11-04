Jones stops 22 shots, Wennberg nets 2, Kraken blank Wild 4-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, Alex Wennberg scored twice and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Thursday night.

Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Seattle, winners of three straight and four of five in its second NHL season.

Despite leaving plenty of juicy rebounds, Jones kept Minnesota off the scoreboard for his first shutout since April 2, 2021. His best saves were stuffing Joel Eriksson Ek from point-blank range on a rebound late in the second and thwarting Mason Shaw's attempt just outside the blue paint in the final minute of the period.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for Minnesota, which had won four of five.

Wennberg’s first goal came after a fortuitous bounce.

Off a Minnesota turnover, a shot from Daniel Sprong was deflected into the air. Standing in front, Wennberg attempted a soccer-like header on the puck. He missed, but the puck fell high off his back and deflected into the Wild net for a 3-0 lead.

Officials initially ruled no goal, but a video review overturned that call — much to the dismay of the vocal Wild fans expressing displeasure. They’d had little to cheer about at that point.

After a scoreless opening period in which Minnesota didn’t get its first shot until 11 1/2 minutes in, Geekie redirected a harmless-looking shot from Sprong at the half wall early in the second to make it 1-0.

Geekie has goals in three straight games and four of five.

Six minutes later, an odd-man rush worked to perfection for the Kraken with a give-and-go between Oleksiak and Yanni Gourde resulting in Oleksiak tucking home a feed. The defenseman has three goals in his past five games.

Wennberg added his second of the night on a third-period redirect. It was his first multi-goal game since a hat trick on May 8, 2021.

Minnesota skated 11 forwards and seven defensemen because four wingers remain out with upper-body injuries. Jordan Greenway has resumed skating and could return for next week’s West Coast trip. No updates were provided on Brandon Duhaime, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman.

MINUS McCANN

Tied for the team lead with five goals in the first 11 games, Kraken LW Jared McCann did not play. No reason was given; however, he was not at morning practice. Shane Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, returned after sitting out four games to center the third line. Gourde moved to wing.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Conclude a three-game trip Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Wild: Play three games in four days on a trip that begins Tuesday in Los Angeles.

