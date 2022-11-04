Read full article on original website
US Crude Flows to Asia Get a Boost
US crude flows to Asia are poised to surge in the final months of the year and into early 2023 in response to the recent opening of the arbitrage window for US oil. The upswing comes after the trade cooled a bit in the first nine months of 2022, when Northeast Asia's top three crude buyers — China, Japan and South Korea — together imported 513,000 barrels per day of US crude, down 118,000 b/d compared to the same period last year, according to official data. While politics and lingering trade issues still help inform China's approach, market factors like the discount of US crudes to global competitors and this year's realignment of global crude flows, are influencing buying habits in the region more. Chinese imports of US crude plunged by 50%, or 141,000 b/d, to 144,000 b/d in January-September. compared to the same period in 2021. Trading sources said the drop is likely a reflection of last year’s figures being inflated by China's desire to meet the terms of a trade war truce that it struck with the previous US administration of President Donald Trump. “It’s more of a gesture,” one source noted. But China-US tensions have risen this year, stoked by disputes over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and he added that US arbitrage economics have not been compelling for Chinese refiners for much of this year. These days, it “has to make economic sense to buy” US crude for China's refiners, said a Chinese market source. South Korea has been Asia’s most consistent buyer of US crude, importing 354,000 b/d in the first nine months, up by 19,000 b/d from a year ago. South Korean refiners generally enjoy additional benefits over other Asian buyers when it comes to US crude. A free trade agreement with Washington and Seoul's freight rebates — designed to encourage refiners to diversify their crude sources — help reduce their costs.
US Natgas Futures Dive Amid Profit-Taking
The EIA's latest estimates show that US crude output climbed to 12.1 million b/d in the opening days of November. The US independent will use a diversion clause in its contract with BP — pay the penalties — and market a portion of the volumes itself.
Kosmos Begins Talks With Possible Buyers of Tortue Volumes
US independent Kosmos Energy will use a diversion clause in its contract with BP — pay the penalties — and market a portion of the Greater Tortue LNG volumes itself. Russia may approve a bigger increase in profit tax for LNG producers than initially planned, as it wants exporters to share windfall revenues.
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four – Baker Hughes
U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third time in four weeks as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 2 to 770 in the week to Nov. 4, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence. The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".
US Pushes New-Look Finance Partnerships at COP27
The US is hoping to expand a new kind of energy finance package to help middle-income countries decarbonize their electricity sectors, a US official said Tuesday at the COP27 conference in Egypt. The companies are teaming with Equinor on the Tiberius well near Oxy's Lucius hub in the Keathley Canyon...
Cove Point Stake on Block?
Israel's NewMed Energy and Germany's Uniper explore LNG deals amid Europe's gas crisis. Strong quarterly earnings from the top five oil and gas majors highlight issues in balancing perceptions and market volatility. Adnoc has reached out to potential partners interested in taking an equity stake in its planned LNG export...
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Largest Chip Manufacturer Suspends Work for Chinese Startup
To comply with regulations limiting certain chipmaking technology transfers to China, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has suspended its production of advanced silicon for the Chinese startup Biren Technology, according to Bloomberg News. Announced by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security...
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
Israel's NewMed Energy and Germany's Uniper explore LNG deals amid Europe's gas crisis. Strong quarterly earnings from the top five oil and gas majors highlight issues in balancing perceptions and market volatility.
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Oil and the Dollar: The New Relationship
US energy dominance has altered a fundamental economic relationship. Today, rising oil prices are associated with a strengthening US dollar, whereas rising oil prices once caused the dollar’s exchange rate to decline. Rising US oil, natural gas and food exports, as well as the market disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, explain the change in this fundamental linkage. The consequences for countries that depend on imports of food and energy, as well as nations that rely primarily on oil and gas exports, could be profound.
Waltzing in Beijing, Germany's Olaf Scholz plays US for a fool
In a masterclass of spin, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel presented herself as the leader of the free world. In reality, Merkel facilitated Russia's energy blackmail of Europe and inspired Russian President Vladimir Putin's expansive aggression. Toward Communist China, Merkel's policy began and ended with trade. Beijing was grateful for its friend.
US Producers Watch Key Senate Races on Election Eve
On the eve of the US midterm elections, domestic oil and natural gas producers are closely watching several key Senate contests in energy states in the hope that Republicans can tip the scales to secure control of the upper chamber. The agency might not meet its original timeline that would...
US Refiners Predict Long-Term Downstream Strength
US downstream players expect extremely strong refining margins to persist, with the floor for midcycle earnings moving higher amid a stubbornly tight market. Executives with independent refiner HF Sinclair (formerly HollyFrontier) explained during the company's third-quarter earnings presentation on Monday that the current downstream environment virtually dictates strong results. “We’re...
From Teslas to BMWs, cars are piling up on land and at sea in German port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
