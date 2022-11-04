Read full article on original website
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Donald Sterling Diddock
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Donald Sterling Diddock. Donald Diddock is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 64-year-old Diddock is 5' 7" tall, 235 lbs., and has gray hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Donald Diddock is hiding,...
KMJ
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
Fresno police release new surveillance video in double homicide investigation
Fresno police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in this double homicide investigation.
KMPH.com
Silver Alert: Clovis woman reported missing
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old at-risk woman. Lucia Rangel was last seen near Barstow and Pollasky Avenues in Clovis around 1:30 pm on Sunday. She is 5' 5" tall, about 130 lbs., and has gray hair and brown...
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
thesungazette.com
Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft
On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ashely Renee Workman
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ashely Renee Workman. Ashely Workman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Workman is 5' 2" tall, 132 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
KMPH.com
Woman arrested for suspected DUI after driving on three wheels in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested after police say she was found driving on just three wheels while under the influence in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out to the 3300 block of R Street for multiple reports of a woman driving recklessly and missing a front tire.
Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
KMPH.com
Stabbed woman holds suspect down until police arrive in Southeast Fresno, officers say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who was stabbed in Southeast Fresno was able to hold the suspect down until police arrived, according to officers. Fresno Police responded to the Sunset Sands Apartment near Maple and McKinley Avenues around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing. When...
KMPH.com
Woman flips car with child inside after suspected DUI in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested Friday after police say she flipped her car with a 2-year-old inside while driving under the influence. The Merced Police Department says the woman was intoxicated and fell asleep while driving, causing her car to hit a tree and flip over.
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery in Merced
Merced Police has arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.
Newest additions to Fresno police department sworn in
The newest additions to the Fresno Police Department are walking around with a little pep in their step this weekend... and they have the video to prove it.
Evictions up in Fresno County as scammers target real estate
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – This week CBS47 helped homeowners get their home back after a fraudulent lease left them locked out. Friday, our station explores the eviction process in Fresno County as scammers target empty homes. “Over the years it is a consistent problem,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti. “Real estate is ripe for […]
Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
Known Merced gang member arrested after ghost gun was found
A known gang member is behind bars in the north valley after a ghost gun was found in his home.
3 arrested for stealing vehicle, credit cards in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested after they stole a vehicle and started using the victim’s credit cards, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, an officer was called out to Planet Fitness on Walnut Avenue after it was reported that three suspects had stolen a car […]
Fresno man contributes to ending the foster care to prison pipeline
Fresno resident, Blade Oestreich, has caught the eyes of The White House by taking to action to bring awareness to the issues young people face while in foster care and the juvenile justice system.
