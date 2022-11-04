ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Donald Sterling Diddock

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Donald Sterling Diddock. Donald Diddock is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 64-year-old Diddock is 5' 7" tall, 235 lbs., and has gray hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Donald Diddock is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Silver Alert: Clovis woman reported missing

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old at-risk woman. Lucia Rangel was last seen near Barstow and Pollasky Avenues in Clovis around 1:30 pm on Sunday. She is 5' 5" tall, about 130 lbs., and has gray hair and brown...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ashely Renee Workman

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ashely Renee Workman. Ashely Workman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Workman is 5' 2" tall, 132 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
VISALIA, CA

