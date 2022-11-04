Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
US Pushes New-Look Finance Partnerships at COP27
The US is hoping to expand a new kind of energy finance package to help middle-income countries decarbonize their electricity sectors, a US official said Tuesday at the COP27 conference in Egypt. The companies are teaming with Equinor on the Tiberius well near Oxy's Lucius hub in the Keathley Canyon...
energyintel.com
Demand Worries Keep Crude Futures on Downtrend
Oil futures fell for a third consecutive day as petroleum buckled under persistent demand concerns and a build in US crude inventories. The challenge of how to help developing countries pay for the energy transition dominated Finance Day at the UN's COP27 conference.
energyintel.com
Cove Point Stake on Block?
Israel's NewMed Energy and Germany's Uniper explore LNG deals amid Europe's gas crisis. Strong quarterly earnings from the top five oil and gas majors highlight issues in balancing perceptions and market volatility. Adnoc has reached out to potential partners interested in taking an equity stake in its planned LNG export...
energyintel.com
Russian Oil Sales in Flux as Price Cap Takes Shape
With less than a month before the EU embargo on Russian crude oil imports takes full effect on Dec. 5, Russian oil companies are finding it more difficult to allocate their barrels. Market sources say that some planned October loadings were shifted to November and some were canceled, partly because of shipping problems.
energyintel.com
US Natgas Futures Dive Amid Profit-Taking
The challenge of how to help developing countries pay for the energy transition dominated Finance Day at the UN's COP27 conference. The US independent will use a diversion clause in its contract with BP — pay the penalties — and market a portion of the volumes itself.
energyintel.com
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
Israel's NewMed Energy and Germany's Uniper explore LNG deals amid Europe's gas crisis. Strong quarterly earnings from the top five oil and gas majors highlight issues in balancing perceptions and market volatility.
energyintel.com
Kosmos Begins Talks With Possible Buyers of Tortue Volumes
US independent Kosmos Energy will use a diversion clause in its contract with BP — pay the penalties — and market a portion of the Greater Tortue LNG volumes itself. Russia may approve a bigger increase in profit tax for LNG producers than initially planned, as it wants exporters to share windfall revenues.
energyintel.com
US Refiners Predict Long-Term Downstream Strength
US downstream players expect extremely strong refining margins to persist, with the floor for midcycle earnings moving higher amid a stubbornly tight market. Executives with independent refiner HF Sinclair (formerly HollyFrontier) explained during the company's third-quarter earnings presentation on Monday that the current downstream environment virtually dictates strong results. “We’re...
energyintel.com
Contracting Economy to Squeeze 2023 Oil Demand: EIA
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects oil demand growth to be less robust next year, both globally and in the US, due to weakening economic indicators. The companies are teaming with Equinor on the Tiberius well near Oxy's Lucius hub in the Keathley Canyon area. Brent crude for January...
Comments / 0