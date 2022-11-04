Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
kbsi23.com
Cape Food Truck Rally
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau residents had much to look forward to as food trucks gathered at Arena Park to offer people new meals to try. Turk Dawgs Owner, and Event Creator Suzana Long says this idea came about because of Jackson Food Rally. “I contacted some...
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to open firing range for Deer Hunters Sight-in Day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Deer Hunters Sight-in Day is Saturday, November 12 in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range will be open to those who would like to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season. The range will be open to...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 24 years for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale was sentenced Carr to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion after a sentencing hearing held on November 4.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing several charges after police stop stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police stopped a stolen vehicle. Police officers stopped a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East College Street on Nov. 06 about 6:10 p.m. Domonique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale was driving the car. Police say he does...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police and Fire departments take part in active shooter response training
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – According to “Guardian Defense,” due to the unique nature of statewide school systems, active shooter training must be customized to meet the needs of educational communities. Guardian Defense is a company that offers active shooter training to schools. An active shooter training session...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for indecent solicitation of child
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony. Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two two years of mandatory supervised release.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle in reported aggravated battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Spillway Road approximately one mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery on Saturday, November 5 at about 4:30 a.m.
