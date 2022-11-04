JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 24 years for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale was sentenced Carr to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion after a sentencing hearing held on November 4.

