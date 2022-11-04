Read full article on original website
Warren Girls Soccer to Host Plum in First Round of PIAA Playoffs Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – After a lengthy layoff, the Warren girls’ soccer team will return to action on its home field in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament on Tuesday. The Lady Dragons, who won their fourth straight District 10 title after Meadville elected not to enter the playoffs, will host the third-place team from the WPIAL, Plum, at War Memorial Field at 6 p.m.
Back-to-Back: Simmons, Meadville Take Early Punch, Race Past Corry for D10 4A Title
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Meadville took Corry’s early punch and came back with a knockout blow. Meadville scored the final 48 points of the game, as Khalon Simmons accounted for six total touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 62-14 win over the Beavers in the District 10 Class 4A title game – securing their second straight championship in the process.
Eck, Seyler Atop Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Underclassmen led the way for the Valley Bowling Center Varsity Teams for the week ending Oct. 29. Youngsville sophomore Konnor Eck paced the boys’ teams with a 610 for the week, while Warren freshman Lillian Seyler lead the girls’ team with a 618. Seyler...
Cambridge Springs, Maplewood FB Earn D10 1A Quarterfinal Wins; Mercyhurst Prep, Seneca Advance in 2A
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Bend but don’t break. No. 4 Cambridge Springs built a 21-0 lead and held off a furious Mercer rally for a 21-14 win in the District 10 Class 1A quarterfinals Saturday from Meadville’s Bender Field. The win sets up a semifinal date with top-seed...
2022 D10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Semifinals; 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A, 2A, and 3A semifinals, as well as Class 4A and 6A subregional games. Class 1A and 2A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12. In Class 1A, top-seed Eisenhower...
Hunter Hohman leads Grove City in playoff opener
Hunter Hohman accounted for all of the Grove City scoring in the contest (3 TD runs, 2 TD passes).
Butler falls to McDowell in District 10 championship game
Artis Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as McDowell scored a 62-7 victory over Butler (4-7) in the PIAA District 10 Class 6A championship game Friday night. Ron Moore added 185 passing yards and a touchdown for McDowell (9-2). Mac Schnur threw for 155 yards and a touchdown...
Rulander Leads Dragon Runners at PIAA Cross Country Championships
HERSHEY, Pa. – Warren senior Shyann Rulander led three Dragon cross country runners at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, coming in 50th place in the Class 2A girls’ race out of 244 runners. Rulander finished with a time of 21:26.7, while teammate, freshman Morgan Alexander was 123rd in...
McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
Epic Game-Winning Drive Lifts St. Marys to D9 3A Title Game; Brookville Goes from 0-4 to Playing in D9 2A Title Contest
DUBOIS, Pa. – With its season on the line, St. Marys put together the drive of the year to beat Punxsutawney, 12-7, in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals at Mansell Stadium in DuBois. Trailing 7-6, the second-seeded Dutch (7-3) got the ball and their own 20-yard line with...
The lasting legacy of McGraw
The sound of the buzzer echoed throughout the Mercyhurst athletic center. As the horn faded, the footsteps of Robert McGraw followed as he made his way to shake hands with Mercyhurst head coach, Brooklyn Kohlheim, after 67-65 win. Unfortunately, it was the last time that McGraw would coach the SRU women’s basketball team.
North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title
ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Davidson & Oliver keep YSU playoff hopes alive as Penguins stun ISU
With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver in the end zone.
See you next year, Clarion
It had been three years since Clarion had scored a point on The Rock going into their PSAC West matchup this past Saturday. They’ll have to wait another year in order to have another opportunity to do so after a 31-0 shutout. Clarion came into the game looking for...
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
West Forest Students Solve Escape Room
TIONESTA, Pa. – During the After-School program in October, grades 4-6 students at West Forest participated in an Escape Room Challenge. They had to solve puzzles and work as a team in order to crack the code. When they opened the Key Chest, there was a sweet treat inside for everyone to share.
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
