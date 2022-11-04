ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Warren Girls Soccer to Host Plum in First Round of PIAA Playoffs Tuesday

WARREN, Pa. – After a lengthy layoff, the Warren girls’ soccer team will return to action on its home field in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament on Tuesday. The Lady Dragons, who won their fourth straight District 10 title after Meadville elected not to enter the playoffs, will host the third-place team from the WPIAL, Plum, at War Memorial Field at 6 p.m.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Back-to-Back: Simmons, Meadville Take Early Punch, Race Past Corry for D10 4A Title

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Meadville took Corry’s early punch and came back with a knockout blow. Meadville scored the final 48 points of the game, as Khalon Simmons accounted for six total touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 62-14 win over the Beavers in the District 10 Class 4A title game – securing their second straight championship in the process.
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Eck, Seyler Atop Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Underclassmen led the way for the Valley Bowling Center Varsity Teams for the week ending Oct. 29. Youngsville sophomore Konnor Eck paced the boys’ teams with a 610 for the week, while Warren freshman Lillian Seyler lead the girls’ team with a 618. Seyler...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler falls to McDowell in District 10 championship game

Artis Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as McDowell scored a 62-7 victory over Butler (4-7) in the PIAA District 10 Class 6A championship game Friday night. Ron Moore added 185 passing yards and a touchdown for McDowell (9-2). Mac Schnur threw for 155 yards and a touchdown...
BUTLER, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Rulander Leads Dragon Runners at PIAA Cross Country Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. – Warren senior Shyann Rulander led three Dragon cross country runners at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, coming in 50th place in the Class 2A girls’ race out of 244 runners. Rulander finished with a time of 21:26.7, while teammate, freshman Morgan Alexander was 123rd in...
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
ERIE, PA
Online Rocket

The lasting legacy of McGraw

The sound of the buzzer echoed throughout the Mercyhurst athletic center. As the horn faded, the footsteps of Robert McGraw followed as he made his way to shake hands with Mercyhurst head coach, Brooklyn Kohlheim, after 67-65 win. Unfortunately, it was the last time that McGraw would coach the SRU women’s basketball team.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title

ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
CORRY, PA
Online Rocket

See you next year, Clarion

It had been three years since Clarion had scored a point on The Rock going into their PSAC West matchup this past Saturday. They’ll have to wait another year in order to have another opportunity to do so after a 31-0 shutout. Clarion came into the game looking for...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
explore venango

Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

West Forest Students Solve Escape Room

TIONESTA, Pa. – During the After-School program in October, grades 4-6 students at West Forest participated in an Escape Room Challenge. They had to solve puzzles and work as a team in order to crack the code. When they opened the Key Chest, there was a sweet treat inside for everyone to share.
TIONESTA, PA

