KFVS12
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend. According to the district’s Facebook page, a water outage on Monday, November 7 will keep students out of class. In addition to no school for Woodland R-IV students, there will be...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County. The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to...
KFVS12
Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau Saturday, November 5. A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more.
KFVS12
East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend. District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs. All district buildings and offices will be closed. This is the second time...
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to open firing range for Deer Hunters Sight-in Day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Deer Hunters Sight-in Day is Saturday, November 12 in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range will be open to those who would like to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season. The range will be open to...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for indecent solicitation of child
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony. Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two two years of mandatory supervised release.
WQAD
Thousands crowd small Missouri town to see fully exposed Tower Rock
PERRY COUNTY, Missouri — The low water levels on the Mississippi River are exposing more than just sandbars. It's also bringing new light, literally, to historic structures like Tower Rock, also called, Grand Tower, located near the small community of Brazeau Township, Perry County, Missouri. The small town with...
KFVS12
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing several charges after police stop stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police stopped a stolen vehicle. Police officers stopped a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East College Street on Nov. 06 about 6:10 p.m. Domonique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale was driving the car. Police say he does...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were two shootings overnight in Sikeston that left two people injured and in the hospital. DPS officers clarified these were two separate shootings. Around midnight on November 2, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire. While investigating the scene,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
semoball.com
Mules return to round of 16 for first time since 2009 with upset of Jackson
JACKSON — This time it was the Mules making the big stop on the point-after try. Poplar Bluff jumped out to a 21-point lead and got a stop on a 2-point attempt when Jackson scored midway through the third quarter with a chance to pull even. The Mules then...
KFVS12
Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning. We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.
KFVS12
Man resentenced for first-degree murder in 20-year-old Williamson Co. case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been resentenced for first-degree murder in a 20-year-old case. According to a release from the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague. During the resentencing,...
