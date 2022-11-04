ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County. The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau Saturday, November 5. A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit

A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for indecent solicitation of child

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony. Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two two years of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
WQAD

Thousands crowd small Missouri town to see fully exposed Tower Rock

PERRY COUNTY, Missouri — The low water levels on the Mississippi River are exposing more than just sandbars. It's also bringing new light, literally, to historic structures like Tower Rock, also called, Grand Tower, located near the small community of Brazeau Township, Perry County, Missouri. The small town with...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 overnight shootings in Sikeston

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning. We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

