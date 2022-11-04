Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Eastern Progress
Photos: Arizona Wildcats at Utah college football
Before and after a driving rainstorm drenched Rice-Eccles Stadium, Arizona couldn’t hang onto the football. Four fumbles, plus a handful of other critical mistakes, led to a 45-20 loss to the Utes in front of an announced crowd of 51,919. Most had left by the fourth quarter, when the rain finally subsided.
Eastern Progress
Juniors step into leadership role for No. 17 UA, which opens season Monday
Maybe because the Arizona Wildcats mostly existed behind closed doors and Zoom screens during Azuolas Tubelis' freshman season of 2020-21, then raced into national consciousness last season, time can be difficult for him to measure. So it’s a little weird that, Tubelis says, all of a sudden people are telling...
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels
The Star's Bruce Pascoe breaks down the starting lineups, storylines and stats as the No. 17-ranked Arizona Wildcats host Nicholls in the season opener on Monday night. Who: Nicholls (0-0) at No. 17 Arizona (0-0) Where: McKale Center. When: 7:30 p.m. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM Social media: @TheWildcaster...
Yardbarker
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
CBS Sports
Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. With a combined 1,080 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Arizona
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Arizona.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Youth Football & Spirit Federation City Championships
The 13U Jaguars dominated the field this year with a 9-0 record and over 400 points scored, including a 46-0 win over the Dolphins to capture the Tucson City Championship on Saturday morning. The Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation (TYFSF) held championships all day at Pueblo High School with...
Eastern Progress
Balanced offense propels Sabino to first-round win over Queen Creek San Tan Foothills
That’s what several Sabino players shouted when quarterback Cameron Hackworth threw his first touchdown of the seventh-seeded Sabercats’ 49-23 first-round win over No. 10 seed Queen Creek San Tan Foothills in the Class 3A playoffs on Friday. Hackworth, who was held out of last week’s regular-season finale against...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona couldn’t get out of the way of itself in big loss to Utah
It was a dark and stormy night for the Arizona football team. It only got worse from there. Fumbles, miscues, poor play and the rain drops that kept falling on their heads all contributed to Arizona’s 45-20 loss to host Utah in Salt Lake City. The game wasn’t even that close.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error
An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
azpm.org
The Buzz: UA students talk about the events leading to their professor's death
Flowers, candles and letters lay in front of the Harshbarger building sign following the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner on Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at the University of Arizona. Meixner was killed by a former student on campus. Your browser does not support the audio element. Graduate hydrology student Abigail...
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
AZFamily
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal election monitors will be deployed to various poll locations in five Arizona counties starting Tuesday to monitor compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Officials say that personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
AZFamily
Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!. The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20. The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy...
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
