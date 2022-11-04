ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Arizona Wildcats at Utah college football

Before and after a driving rainstorm drenched Rice-Eccles Stadium, Arizona couldn’t hang onto the football. Four fumbles, plus a handful of other critical mistakes, led to a 45-20 loss to the Utes in front of an announced crowd of 51,919. Most had left by the fourth quarter, when the rain finally subsided.
Juniors step into leadership role for No. 17 UA, which opens season Monday

Maybe because the Arizona Wildcats mostly existed behind closed doors and Zoom screens during Azuolas Tubelis' freshman season of 2020-21, then raced into national consciousness last season, time can be difficult for him to measure. So it’s a little weird that, Tubelis says, all of a sudden people are telling...
Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels

The Star's Bruce Pascoe breaks down the starting lineups, storylines and stats as the No. 17-ranked Arizona Wildcats host Nicholls in the season opener on Monday night. Who: Nicholls (0-0) at No. 17 Arizona (0-0) Where: McKale Center. When: 7:30 p.m. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM Social media: @TheWildcaster...
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. With a combined 1,080 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Tucson Youth Football & Spirit Federation City Championships

The 13U Jaguars dominated the field this year with a 9-0 record and over 400 points scored, including a 46-0 win over the Dolphins to capture the Tucson City Championship on Saturday morning. The Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation (TYFSF) held championships all day at Pueblo High School with...
Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error

An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!. The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20. The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy...
