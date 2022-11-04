ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Farhana Bodi's 37th birthday on its way almost year after Dubai Bling party

Dubai Bling‘s Farhana Bodi is due to turn 37 in January 2023 after the luxury party she hosted in 2022. With a four-tier cake and an entire room filled with her loved ones at Raffles Hotel in Dubai, she knows how to celebrate…. Many are asking when Farhana’s birthday...
realitytitbit.com

Zeina Khoury's height helped her become a model - but it was a 'dark period'

Dubai Bling has been a huge hit on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming service in October 2022. Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, DJ Bliss, Safa Siddiqui, and Zeina Khoury are all cast members of the new series. During Dubai Bling, Zeina Khoury‘s co-star Safa asks her to model clothes for her fashion show and says: “You’ve got the height and everything, you’re going to look beautiful.”
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda's Instagram shows her love for yoga

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda’s love for yoga is well known among the show’s fans and it’s also visible on her Instagram. One of the couples sharing their journey on Happily Ever After’s season 3 are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. The duo first appeared on 90 Day Fiance’s season 9.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance's Yara owns online clothing store as she goes house hunting in Prague

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Yara is a businesswoman along with being a mom to Jovi’s daughter, as she owns an online clothing store. The latest episode of Happily Every After airing on Sunday, November 6 showed Yara, her mom, and Jovi going apartment hunting in Prague. The episode saw Yara learning how exorbitant apartments cost in the European city.
realitytitbit.com

Emma Hernan faces worst nightmare as she 'sees man she ghosted' in Starbucks

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan has told fans how she faced anyone’s worst nightmare – seeing someone she reportedly ghosted when she went out to buy Starbucks. It’s enough to leave anyone horrified. The blonde bombshell, who rose to fame after being featured in the Netflix hit...
realitytitbit.com

Charlene White opens up about missing her partner and kids

Just before heading off to Australia, White uploaded a video onto Instagram in which she breaks the exciting news to her followers that she would be taking part in I’m A Celeb. She told fans: “Hi guys, if you’re watching this it means there’s been a massive announcement. It’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy