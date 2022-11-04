Read full article on original website
Working 4 You: Arkansas church cashing in on life insurance after some parishioners die
An Arkansas woman is left questioning everything after her husband's death revealed not one but two life insurance policies taken out on him, the second one without her knowledge.
Arkansas Department of Human Services prepares for end of public health emergency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past year, the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been preparing for the national public health emergency for COVID to end. That will bring on the largest and most complex effort that state Medicaid programs have ever undertaken. The public health emergency has...
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Millions in settlement money from opioid lawsuits being distributed in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Millions of dollars are on their way to local groups who have been fighting the opioid epidemic here in the Natural State. That money comes from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies who were overprescribing drugs, and it has awarded the state $200 million. "It's a...
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in world history. The cash option is $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Monday at 10 p.m. central. There...
Arkansas receiving millions to improve energy efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state. The Department of Energy announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, that President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will make nearly $9 billion available for home energy rebate programs. According to a news release...
DHS preps for possible end of COVID emergency next week
The Arkansas Department of Human Services says the federal government may end the COVID-19 public health emergency as early as the week of Nov. 7-11. If that happens, DHS will start removing potentially hundreds of thousands of ineligible Arkansas Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years. In a...
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
Some Arkansas Marijuana Reform Supporters See Ballot Measure They Don’t Love As Last Chance To Enact Legalization
“I don’t consider it to be an ideal amendment, but given the stuff that state government has been up to, I’m not sure we’ll get a chance to get something better.”. For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.
Veterans eligible for free dental care as part of Operation Stand Down
Eligible veterans will be qualified for free dental treatment on Veterans Day, Nov. 10, as part of a new initiative known as Operation Stand Down. Delta Dental of Arkansas, the state’s largest dental insurance network, is supporting the event and has several board members and executives lined up to help.
This Good News About Arkansas Will Make You Want To Move There Now
This good news about the state of Arkansas will have you wanting to move there now. When it comes to news about Arkansas it tends to be a little more negative leaning, but I found something that is a big positive about the state of Arkansas. Every time we hear...
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Arkansas winner of the $2 million Powerball ticket claims her prize Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The winner of the $2 million Powerball prize from Wednesday’s drawing, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claimed her Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The Faulkner County resident told ASL that she hadn’t heard the news that the...
Things to remember when you reset your clocks this weekend
The Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross is asking households to do at least one more thing after setting the clock for Sunday’s move to daylight saving time.
Flu making annual run through Arkansas
Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes 'rainbow fentanyl' during ongoing investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said they seized "rainbow fentanyl" during an ongoing investigation this week. A Facebook post by the agency shows a picture of what appears multicolored pills. "While traffickers are not intentionally targeting children with 'rainbow fentanyl,' it could be easily...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5B, Arkansas sees $2M winner
While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.
AR Board of Corrections approves formation of committees to solicit for new prison location
The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the formation three committees Thursday to start the process for building an additional 1,000 bed prison in the state. According to Board of Correction Chairman Benny Magness, one of the three committees will be responsible for soliciting for a location for where the new prison will be built. Additional committees were formed to solicit a location for a new sanction center which houses parole programs and to look at contracts that would hold inmates for a short term, approximately 2-3 years, until the new facility would be completed.
