Arkansas receiving millions to improve energy efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state. The Department of Energy announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, that President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will make nearly $9 billion available for home energy rebate programs. According to a news release...
DHS preps for possible end of COVID emergency next week

The Arkansas Department of Human Services says the federal government may end the COVID-19 public health emergency as early as the week of Nov. 7-11. If that happens, DHS will start removing potentially hundreds of thousands of ineligible Arkansas Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years. In a...
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
Veterans eligible for free dental care as part of Operation Stand Down

Eligible veterans will be qualified for free dental treatment on Veterans Day, Nov. 10, as part of a new initiative known as Operation Stand Down. Delta Dental of Arkansas, the state’s largest dental insurance network, is supporting the event and has several board members and executives lined up to help.
Flu making annual run through Arkansas

Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
AR Board of Corrections approves formation of committees to solicit for new prison location

The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the formation three committees Thursday to start the process for building an additional 1,000 bed prison in the state. According to Board of Correction Chairman Benny Magness, one of the three committees will be responsible for soliciting for a location for where the new prison will be built. Additional committees were formed to solicit a location for a new sanction center which houses parole programs and to look at contracts that would hold inmates for a short term, approximately 2-3 years, until the new facility would be completed.
