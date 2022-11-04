UCF Inclusive Education Services promotes program's new coaching components, supports Down Syndrome community

Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United States
3 of the Most Romantic Date Ideas in Orlando
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
UCF Sigmas honor brother who lost fight to diabetes at fundraising dinner
Anwar Rashid was said to lighten up any room he walked into until he lost his fight to diabetes. He was honored Thursday by his brothers of the Iota Rho Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity at their fundraising dinner. Thursday’s dinner was held in the Key West Ballroom of...
Arboretum Unplugged at UCF offers camping for festival attendees
The UCF Arboretum allowed students to camp out for the first time at its Arboretum Unplugged event Friday. Arboretum Unplugged is an arts and music festival hosted every semester by the UCF Arboretum. This semester, the Arboretum announced that students attending the festival could also register for a limited amount of camping spots for themselves and up to three guests. Check-in for registered campers went from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, lasting until 10 a.m. the following day on Saturday.
UCF students express concerns ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival
With Tropical Storm Nicole looming off Florida's east coast, UCF students can’t help but remember the most recent storm that devastated Florida this hurricane season. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, bringing dangerous wind and extensive flooding to many areas throughout Florida.
‘I want to make meaningful art’: UCF student highlights immigrant experience through artwork
Artist Nicolas Polania sat on a bench in front of his art displayed at his first ever exhibit, the 14th annual Eclectic Knights, and as he took in the experience, his eyes became teary. “It was unbelievable just 'cause I never thought I could do something like that," Polania said....
A shortage of fields causes problems for certain sport clubs
A false promise made at the beginning of each semester leaves club teams without a field and sufficient practice times. “It is rough for us because we are not able to practice as much as we should and as much as we’re promised from the beginning,” said Maddie Peña, president of the softball club. “But we try to do our best to work through it, but it is definitely an issue.”
Florida General Election 2022: DeSantis, Rubio win reelection
Hours after polls closed, midterm election results have started to come in. UCF students were able to vote at precinct 538 in the Live Oak Event Center, which was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In terms of early voting, Democrats led the way in the county with 5,843...
UCF women's soccer secures spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament
UCF women’s soccer earned an at-large bid to compete in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament. The Knights (9-2-5) missed out on an automatic bid to the tournament when they lost to Memphis in the AAC tournament semifinals. Of the 64 teams in the tournament, 31 won their conference tournament and received automatic bids to the tournament, leaving 33 at-large bids left.
UCF volleyball defeats conference rival SMU for 8th straight win
It's all about remaining in a zone for graduate outside hitter McKenna Melville and the UCF volleyball team. "We did a good job tonight of staying in a zone and I think that's something we're trying to work on with everyone is, you have to play smart, you don't have to swing to score, you just have to swing smart," Melville said in a postgame press conference.
Photos: Memphis Tigers defeat SMU in Women's Soccer AAC Championship hosted at UCF
The Memphis Tigers women's soccer team outlasted the SMU Mustangs in the American Athletic Conference Championship Finals hosted at UCF, winning 1-0 in overtime Sunday. Memphis is now guaranteed a spot in the NCAA tournament kicking off Nov. 11. UCF patiently awaits an announcement Monday during a selection show at 3:30 p.m. to find out if they have made it in to the tournament this year, according to an NCAA post.
UCF men's basketball falls in double overtime to UNC Asheville in season opener
UCF men's basketball suffered a heartbreaking loss in double overtime as forward Drew Pember and UNC Asheville stole the show. In 39 minutes of work, Pember finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and three assists in UNC Asheville's 98-95 victory in Orlando on Monday night. "I think he's a pro,"...
UCF women's basketball hits the floor running in decisive victory over Winthrop
Freshman forward Bryana Hardy led UCF women’s basketball in dominating win over Winthrop Monday and believes this has proven naysayers wrong. “We most definitely have something to prove coming off of last year's team; we have a whole new team, and I thought we most definitely proved our point tonight,” Hardy said in a post-game press conference.
