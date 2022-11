NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO