Post Register
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Post Register
Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the right direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game...
Post Register
Falcons still tied for NFC South lead even with limitations
ATLANTA (AP) — Nine games have revealed the Atlanta Falcons to be a team with limitations on defense and in their passing game. That doesn't mean they can't compete in the woeful NFC South.
Post Register
Giants S McKinney out a few weeks with bye week hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss a few weeks. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston at MetLife Stadium.
Post Register
Simmons insists Broncos' stellar defense must do even more
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Justin Simmons is one of the NFL's best safeties, yet his entire career has spanned the Denver Broncos' playoff drought that began in 2016. “This is my seventh season, 9-7 is the best I've been, no playoff berths,” said Simmons, whose teams have won five, six, seven, five and seven games over the last five seasons, the franchise's worst slide since the 1970 merger.
Post Register
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
Post Register
Buccaneers back atop NFC South, still searching for answers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in first place, though not necessarily back on track. Tom Brady led a dramatic comeback victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, ending a three-game losing streak and enabling the Bucs (4-5) to pull even with Atlanta atop the NFC South midway through the season.
Post Register
Correa formally opts out as Twins let Sanó, Bundy, Archer go
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa formally opted out of his contract to become a free agent, the MLB Players' Association announced Monday. Correa was one of nine major leaguers who exercised options to join the pool of players eligible to sign this offseason with any team.
Post Register
Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point
It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
