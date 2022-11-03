ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Wants to Look Like ‘Some Variation of Barbie’: ‘It Just Has This Flawless Aesthetic’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Life is plastic, it’s fantastic! Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn opened up about her beauty routine — and which doll she attempts to emulate no matter the occasion.

“It's always some variation of a Barbie, whether it's golf Barbie, or it’s Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever Barbie it may be at that point in time. It has just this flawless aesthetic that I always strive to,” Quinn, 34, told Allure magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2.

The real estate agent, who starred on the first five seasons of the Netflix hit before exiting the series in August , revealed that while looking like the Mattel doll is her first priority, it isn’t always an easy feat — especially when it comes to her golden locks.

“I have such a love-hate relationship with my blonde hair. I've been bleaching my hair for years , since I was probably 14 or 15,” she explained. “I’m already naturally light, probably like a shade three. But I've been dying my hair forever. And with that comes damage.”

When it comes to ageing, however, the reality star said she is “thankful” there are procedures available to slow the process. “Unfortunately, I can't do anything about [getting older], but thank God for Botox and fillers ," she gushed.

The pressure to look “flawless” while living in the spotlight is relatively new to Quinn, who told Allure on Thursday that she “didn’t have social media” when Selling Sunset premiered in 2019. She gained notoriety, however, when she was regularly thrown in the middle of drama with her costars.

“I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” Quinn told the New York Times in July. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”

The Texas native also claimed that Selling Sunset is “avidly scripted” despite being promoted as a reality series. “No doubt about that,” she quipped.

Viewers first questioned if the How to Be a Boss B*tch author was exiting the show after costar Emma Hernan accused her of bribing her clients during a season 5 episode in April.

Quinn, for her part, shut down the allegations via social media, writing via Twitter, “30 minutes til the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines."

The businesswoman, however, did not participate in the season 5 reunion that was taped that same month, citing illness as the reasoning behind her absence.

“Christine tested positive for COVID and out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” a rep for Quinn told Us Weekly at the time. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

While Quinn ultimately revealed that it was her decision to leave the series — and subsequently The Oppenheim Group — she exclusively shared with Us in May that she wasn’t expecting to be portrayed in such a negative light when she signed up for the series.

“Bless their hearts for trying [to make the bribery story line a big deal],” she said. “But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show and I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

For his part, Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim got candid about the Texas native's departure ahead of filming for season 6.

Read article "I always follow my agents' leads, and I always want them to do what's best for them
,” the real estate mogul, 45, told TMZ one day after Us confirmed Quinn wouldn’t be returning. “I know she’s starting her [own] thing, and I’ve supported her in that.”

Quinn has since opened her own firm, RealOpen, with husband Christian Richard . The two tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed their first child together, son Christian Georges Dumontet, two years later.

Comments / 0

