ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]

It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else

Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9

A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment

A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Another Dump Truck Overturns, Causing Delays in Part of the Hudson Valley

For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy