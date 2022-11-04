The highest-ranked team left on the South Carolina football schedule is set to come to Williams-Brice Stadium on November 19. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer and his Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) team will play its final Southeastern Conference game of the year that day against Tennessee and while the actual time is not yet announced, it'll certainly be a night kickoff. The league announced on Monday that kickoff will either be at 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO