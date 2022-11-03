ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VEB Podcast: Arenado, Wainwright, Coaching Changes

On Wednesday, I promised podcast content and the VEB writing team has delivered. There has been a ton of Cardinals-related news since the end of the season and John Mozeliak’s first off-season press conference. We try to cover it all!. First up is Arenado opting in to the remaining...
FA Spotlight: Willson Contreras

This is my second offseason post, if you ignore the Hall of Fame interlude, and it’s the second post to focus on catching. If you’re wondering what I think the most important aspect of the offseason is, this should tell you something. That doesn’t mean they need to devote the most resources or the most money to improving at catcher, just that it’s easily the biggest hole and biggest team need by far.

