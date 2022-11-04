ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska's GOP U.S. Senate candidates blame Biden for inflation

(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Inflation Reduction Act and her Republican opponent also pointed fingers at the Biden administration for record-high inflation in debate held Thursday night. Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro fielded questions from moderators and the public in the last...
ALASKA STATE
HuffPost

Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
INDIANA STATE
CNN

Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

CNN — President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 – down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

White House tears into Republicans while avoiding Trump political question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on former President Donald Trump moving closer to a third presidential bid, citing the Hatch Act, but took the opportunity to elaborate on the "very stark” choices between Democrats and Republicans in the midterm elections. “Because we know what congressional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail

Pete Buttigieg is on the campaign trail seeking to build support for Democrats across the country. He joins “Red & Blue” from Las Vegas, Nevada, one day ahead of Election Day to discuss his party’s messaging and his future in the Biden administration.
NEVADA STATE
BBC

Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state

Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley regains double-digit lead in Iowa Poll

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley regained a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published Saturday. The longtime Republican senator led his opponent 53% to 41% in the poll, which surveyed 801 Iowans who said they have already voted or would definitely vote. The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., was taken from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It’s a sizable difference from the previous Iowa Poll, which found Franken within 3 points of Grassley.
IOWA STATE
WMTW

Sen. Collins campaigns for Dr. Oz in closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Maine Senator Susan Collins was in Pennsylvania Sunday campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I'll tell you when I look at Dr. Oz's positions on crime, his endorsement by the fraternal order of police for example and other first responder groups, and I contrast that with his opponent Mr. Fetterman's, there is such a difference,” Collins told a crowd in Bucks County, PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

