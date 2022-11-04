Read full article on original website
Alaska's GOP U.S. Senate candidates blame Biden for inflation
(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Inflation Reduction Act and her Republican opponent also pointed fingers at the Biden administration for record-high inflation in debate held Thursday night. Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro fielded questions from moderators and the public in the last...
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
President Biden said during a Tuesday speech that the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains a "right to privacy." Biden made the comment during a speech at the "Restore Roe" rally sponsored by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. "There's a thing called the Ninth Amendment that says there's a right...
During Fetterman event, Sen. Casey calls Republicans 'the party of inflation' for opposing spending bills
Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey accused Republicans of being responsible for inflation for not backing bills he said would help, like the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office
CNN — President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 – down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
WGAL
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
Washington Examiner
White House tears into Republicans while avoiding Trump political question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on former President Donald Trump moving closer to a third presidential bid, citing the Hatch Act, but took the opportunity to elaborate on the "very stark” choices between Democrats and Republicans in the midterm elections. “Because we know what congressional...
Biden snapped at Zelenskyy in a June phone call when he asked for more aid, report says, in a fleeting moment of conflict between the two leaders
Biden and Zelenskyy had a tense phone conversation in June, NBC News reported. The leaders were discussing a US military aid package when Zelenskyy suggested he needed more help. Biden expressed unwavering support for Ukraine immediately after the call, and in the months since. President Joe Biden snapped at President...
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in
Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail
Pete Buttigieg is on the campaign trail seeking to build support for Democrats across the country. He joins “Red & Blue” from Las Vegas, Nevada, one day ahead of Election Day to discuss his party’s messaging and his future in the Biden administration.
Presidents in Pa.: Biden, Obama will campaign in Philly, Trump in Latrobe
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party...
BBC
Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state
Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
Donald Trump to speak at Ohio rally soon; could he announce another presidential run?
Former President Donald Trump arrives in Ohio tonight to stump for author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the final hours of the state’s contentious U.S. Senate race, but he may steal the show from Tuesday's election. More:Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will attend Trump rally near Dayton Trump is scheduled to speak...
Grassley regains double-digit lead in Iowa Poll
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley regained a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published Saturday. The longtime Republican senator led his opponent 53% to 41% in the poll, which surveyed 801 Iowans who said they have already voted or would definitely vote. The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., was taken from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It’s a sizable difference from the previous Iowa Poll, which found Franken within 3 points of Grassley.
WMTW
Sen. Collins campaigns for Dr. Oz in closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Maine Senator Susan Collins was in Pennsylvania Sunday campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I'll tell you when I look at Dr. Oz's positions on crime, his endorsement by the fraternal order of police for example and other first responder groups, and I contrast that with his opponent Mr. Fetterman's, there is such a difference,” Collins told a crowd in Bucks County, PA.
Biden, Obama and Trump hold dueling midterm rallies in Pennsylvania
The battleground state could very well determine which party wins the Senate.
