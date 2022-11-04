ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to a home on 1895 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old...
Bobbitt, Snead face off for Sullivan Co. Sheriff seat

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal time purposes, a random name generator was used to determine which candidate would be mentioned first in this story. After Tuesday’s midterms, Sullivan County will have a new sheriff. Democratic candidate Jason Bobbitt said his years of experience working in...
88th annual Clothe-A-Child Drive announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 88th Annual Clothe-A-Child Drive is underway as the Noon Optimist Club partners with local community members and organizations to prepare for this year’s event. Working closely with the Terre Haute Clothes Closet, and Vigo County teachers, the Noon Optimist Club is providing...
Local charities & businesses serving holiday meals 2022

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A list of local food pantries, soup kitchens, and businesses has been made for folks that might need extra support, or want to get involved this holiday season. Whether you are in need, or want to volunteer, there are several charities throughout the region...
Linton, Sullivan fans describe their storied rivalry

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A bitter rivalry made its way to the sectional championship on Friday. Linton and Sullivan squared off at Sullivan High School where the winner would earn a sectional title. Previously, Linton was in a lower division than Sullivan and was bumped up this year. Longtime...
RHIT students, Children’s Museum collaborate to promote STEM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– School was in session on Saturday at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, as the museum hosted students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for “Engineering Design Day.”. The event was part of a class at RHIT. Students worked in groups to develop a prosthetic...
Local foster families celebrate ‘National Adoption Month’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With November marking National Adoption Month, officials in Terre Haute hosted a “National Adoption Day” kickoff event Saturday that celebrated local adoptive and foster families. Dozens gathered at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum for a breakfast, as well as remarks from local officials...
