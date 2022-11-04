Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty enough without Bates, as five Eagles scored in double figures. They were led by Orlando Lovejoy, the prized recruit from Summit Academy North, who had 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting. The Eagles’ other notable addition, Legend Geeter (Providence, River Rouge), also starred with 10 points (on 5-for-10 shooting) and eight rebounds. Next up, the Eagles will face No. 22 Michigan at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 8 MINUTES AGO