Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Veterans Day celebrations around the High DesertThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
macaronikid.com
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
claremont-courier.com
Opinion: Claremont should get serious about drought, at home and ballot box
For a town known as “the City of Trees and Ph.Ds.,” Claremont’s greenspace lives up to its namesake and is a source of pride for longtime community members. Trees line our roads, sagebrush rims the San Gabriels, and the Claremont Colleges flaunt lush green quads. However, our...
Murrieta Police reunite ‘Princess Jasmine’ with lost tiger
Nothing should ever stand between a princess and her tiger. A baby tiger plush who was lost in the shuffle of Halloween festivities in Murrieta has been reunited with its owner. In a sweet Instagram post, Murrieta Police posted a “lost and found” image of the baby tiger saying, “We still haven’t found this guy’s […]
lbhsnews.com
Student Senate votes to change graduation robe policy
Earlier this year, Laguna Beach High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) looked at switching graduation robe colors from the traditional maroon for male students and white for female students. “Non-binary people or people figuring out their gender identity should be able to choose.” said senior Mara Williams. In...
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Peacemakers are needed to resolve conflict in Redlands school district
Whatever you may have heard about the Oct. 25 Redlands Unified School District meeting, it was worse. When I first saw the police presence on campus, I thought it was an over-reaction. However, the moment I stepped inside the multipurpose room on Clement Middle School’s campus, I sensed a powder keg of anger and contempt ready to explode. The meeting was stopped three separate times as shouting and shoving matches erupted inside.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Careful When Getting the Mail
The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
lagunabeachindy.com
Oscar Nominated Actor Visits LBHS Theatre Cast
The Laguna Beach High School theatre cast and crew of She Kills Monsters were in for a treat when the playwright, Qui Nguyen, came to see their show Oct. 29. Nguyen spoke to the students after the show on the importance of friendships and how remaining close to good friends is important in life. Nguyen was in town visiting his lifelong best friends with whom he grew up in Arkansas and who just happen to have a child in the LBHS production. Nguyen is an award-winning playwright, Emmy-winning TV writer, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter. You may recognize Nguyen’s writing credits from such productions as: AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere, Netflix’s The Society, Syfy’s Incorporated, and PBS’s Peg + Cat. Nguyen co-wrote Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon along with Adele Lim, Marvel Studios writer, and is currently writing and co-directing Disney Animation’s 2022 film Strange World, which premieres in just a couple of weeks on November 23, 2022. It was also recently announced that Nguyen is writing a Society of Explorers and Adventurers film with Ryan Reynolds as producer.
Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twist
APPLE VALLEY -- Apple Valley filmmaker Curtis Fisher’s horror short, Dry Run, is his second film about High Desert rural life – but with a creepy twist. Fisher says the rural desert gave him the idea for Dry Run.
myburbank.com
UPDATE: RETURNED!! Owners Heartbroken After Man Steals Family German Shepherd From Backyard
Editor’s Note: We just received word from Stephanie Kazaryan that Ellie has been returned. And the strangest part is that whoever brought her back, left her back in the backyard and just left without notifying anyone, which is fine with Kazaryan because Ellie is back where she belongs!. When...
rocklanddaily.com
BDE: Sruly Beck, z"l, Taken in Terrible Car Accident in Pomona
We are deeply saddened to inform you of the petirah of Sruly Beck, z"l, a beloved member of the Bobover chassidus, who overcame enormous health challenges with joy and love. He was an untimely 36 years of age, and was taken in a car accident in Pomona, near Monsey. Friends...
More than Just A Pizzeria
Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
smobserved.com
About to Walk the Dog? Dog Owners Warned That Their Pets May Consume Drugs on Los Angeles Sidewalks
"Pet owners please be aware!" says a Post on Twitter. We've anonymized the names. "I walked Rover at 5 PM last night. When I came home at midnight he was lethargic and having difficulty walking. When I took him outside his back legs barely worked correctly. Of course I rushed him to the hospital."
darlingmagazine.org
A “Darling” Evening in Orange County
Back in September, we relaunched our Darling Dinners, welcoming in a new series of intentional conversations and embracing closeness after two years of separation. On October 12th, we continued our partnership with Hospitality Collaborative and roomforty catering, bringing together 34 incredible women at The Harper in Orange County, another one of Hospitality Collaborative’s gorgeous venues. The space, just like at our last dinner hosted by them, created the perfect environment to come together for another night of meaningful connections.
Comments / 0