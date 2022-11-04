The Laguna Beach High School theatre cast and crew of She Kills Monsters were in for a treat when the playwright, Qui Nguyen, came to see their show Oct. 29. Nguyen spoke to the students after the show on the importance of friendships and how remaining close to good friends is important in life. Nguyen was in town visiting his lifelong best friends with whom he grew up in Arkansas and who just happen to have a child in the LBHS production. Nguyen is an award-winning playwright, Emmy-winning TV writer, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter. You may recognize Nguyen’s writing credits from such productions as: AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere, Netflix’s The Society, Syfy’s Incorporated, and PBS’s Peg + Cat. Nguyen co-wrote Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon along with Adele Lim, Marvel Studios writer, and is currently writing and co-directing Disney Animation’s 2022 film Strange World, which premieres in just a couple of weeks on November 23, 2022. It was also recently announced that Nguyen is writing a Society of Explorers and Adventurers film with Ryan Reynolds as producer.

