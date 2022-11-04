Read full article on original website
Wolves, Pirates meet in playoffs Friday
PRESCOTT – It’s playoff time in high school football with Prescott, 9-0, 5-0, set to meet the Drew Central Pirates, 4-6, 1-5, in first round action Friday night at Cummins Stadium. There’s no such thing as an easy road to the title game and the Wolves have such...
Randy Stroud
Randy Stroud, age 68 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday November 7, 2022,at his home.. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00pm on Wednesaday November 9, 2022 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope Arkansas. Funeral services will be 10:00am on Thursday November 10, 2022, at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest with burial to follow...
Cindy Ford Wins Civitan Raffle
Local realtor Cindy Ford is the lucky winner of a set of Klipsch T5 wireless earbuds raffled by the Hope Civitan Club. Civitan Jerry Pruden, who sold Cindy the winning ticket, presented her with the earbuds after the drawing was held at the club’s October 25 meeting. Funds from the raffle will be used by the Civitan Club for local projects such as participation in the yearly salute to Veterans and in providing Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children. The Hope Civitan Club is grateful to Klipsch for the donation of the earbuds.
Linda Peevy
Linda Sue Peevy, age 69 of Rosston, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday November 2, 2022 in Texarkana. Visitation will be 12:00 to 5:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Hicks Funeral Home located at 407 S Hazel St, Hope, Arkansas. Funeral services will be 2:30pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at...
UAHT offers new welding course
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Texarkana campus will offer new courses in welding this spring. “With the completion of the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center, we will be able to offer students more options for welding on the Texarkana campus,” said Jennifer Teresa, Dean of the Technical and Industrial Division at UAHT. “Manufacturing, of which welding is an important component, is an important industry in Arkansas. Almost twelve percent of Arkansas’s workforce is employed by manufacturing, and 6,500 new manufacturing jobs were added in Arkansas last year. Welding is also a good-paying career field with a median annual wage of $22.60 per hour. By offering these new welding options, we hope to help give students more opportunities to train for this in-demand field.”
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Hope native re-elected Texarkana, AR Mayor
TEXARKANA – Hope native Allen Brown was re-elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday in the General Election. Brown garnered 5,064 votes to challenger Tederal Jackson’s 1,501. Results are complete, but unofficial. Brown will serve a four year term. After the results came in, Brown had this to say,...
Rotary bake sale Nov. 18
PRESCOTT – Anyone interested in a million dollar pound cake?. If so, get ready. The Prescott Rotary Club is holding a bake sale on Nov. 18 and taking bids on two million dollar pound cakes, which will go to the highest bidder. Hopes are to raise $1,000 for the club with these cakes. The sale itself will be from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. People can come by and purchase cakes, pies and cookies, along with stopping to have lunch as the club members will have three kinds of soup, with cornbread available.
Sherman Celebrates Five Years with Peoples Bank
MAGNOLIA, AR – November 4, 2022 – Haley Sherman, Customer Service Specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank. Sherman is located at the Main bank where she works as a teller and opens new accounts. She also has experience in the bank’s call center. “Haley excels in communicating with customers and is diligent in helping them find just the right products for their unique needs. Her experience and her knowledge of our services make her a great resource for customers and her co-workers. We look forward to seeing Haley continue to grow and build her career at Peoples Bank. Congratulations, Haley, on your five-year anniversary!” stated Mary Fowler CEO.
Lieutenant Colonel Anderson Neal, Jr. (ret.) to Speak At Hempstead Hall Veterans Day Service
Lieutenant Colonel Anderson Neal, Jr. (ret.) will be the special guest speaker for the Veterans Day program at Hempstead Hall Friday. Lt. Col. Neal currently serves as State Diversity Officer for the Arkansas National Guar, Joint Force Headquarters, Camp J.T. Robinson, North Little Rock. Lt. Col. Neal has over 29 years of service in the Arkansas Air National Guard.
Clinton Primary To Host Literacy and Math Event For Kindergarten Parents Nov. 10th
HOPE, AR – Clinton Primary School will host a literacy and math event for parents of kindergarten students on Thursday, November 10. There are two sessions offered, so parents can pick ONE SESSION to attend! Sessions will be held in the Clinton Primary Cafeteria at 4pm-4:45pm and 5pm-5:45pm. See you there! #GoBobcats #ALLIN.
United Way gala a success
HOPE – The United Way of Hempstead County held its 1st annual fundraising gala on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Hope Country Club. “We really wanted to bring awareness to more local residents regarding United Way and the work we do in our area,” said Gina Perkins, United Way of Hempstead County Executive Director.
Myricks to Celebrate 65 Years of Marraige
John and Thelma Myrick of Blevins will celebrate their 65 wedding anniversary November 28th. They were married on that date in 1957 at the Methodist Parsonage in Bingen. They will have a 65th anniversary reception at the Friendship Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in McCaskill November 26th from 2pm to 4pm. All friends and family are invited to spend this special afternoon with them.
Otwell new county judge
PRESCOTT – On Jan. 1, 2023, Mike Otwell will be sworn in as the new Nevada County Judge. Otwell beat Bob Cummings 1,327-1,128 in the General Election Tuesday night. Otwell received 768 votes on election day, 34 absentee ballots and 525 in early voting. Cummings garnered 577 votes Tuesday, 51 absentee ballots and 500 in early voting.
