HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Texarkana campus will offer new courses in welding this spring. “With the completion of the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center, we will be able to offer students more options for welding on the Texarkana campus,” said Jennifer Teresa, Dean of the Technical and Industrial Division at UAHT. “Manufacturing, of which welding is an important component, is an important industry in Arkansas. Almost twelve percent of Arkansas’s workforce is employed by manufacturing, and 6,500 new manufacturing jobs were added in Arkansas last year. Welding is also a good-paying career field with a median annual wage of $22.60 per hour. By offering these new welding options, we hope to help give students more opportunities to train for this in-demand field.”

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO