Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Station Restaurant & Steals Cash
FRAMINGHAM – A breaking & entering was reported at a downtown Framingham restaurant over the weekend. The robbery was reported at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday, November 5. The thief “broke a window and entered the building,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. A few hundred dollars...
Framingham Police: Towed Vehicle Stolen From Henry’s
FRAMINGHAM – Henry’s Towing reported that a vehicle the Framingham company towed was stolen from their lot on Friday afternoon. The theft was reported on November 4 at 4:54 p.m. “A vehicle was taken from the tow yard without payment,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck in Tech Park Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk in the Framingham Tech Park. The incident happened at the intersection of New York and California avenues on November 2, at 12:09 p.m. The driver of the vehicle did stop, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man on 2nd Offense For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man for his second offense for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol yesterday, November 3. Police arrested at 2:55 a.m. at 1265 Worcester Road Robin Boteo, 36, of 26 Francis Street of Marlborough. “Boteo was observed operating on...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Multiple Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 40 on multiple drug charges last night, November 2,. Framingham Police pulled over a vehicle on Second Street in Framingham and arrested the passenger in the vehicle at 6:03 p.m. Police arrested Sean Shaw, 40, of 319 Union Avenue of Framingham.
Police Arrest Framingham Man With Stolen Gun Out of Rhode Island
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drug distribution charge and with a stolen gun out of Rhode Island, yesterday, November 2. A police officer stopped a motor vehicle at Route 135 and Fountain Street at 12:54 a.m. The driver was found to be operating a...
Framingham State & Framingham Police Respond To Report of Man With Gun in Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham State University Police and Framingham Police responded to a report of a “male holding a gun out of a vehicle,” yesterday afternoon on State Street in Framingham. Framingham Police and Framingham State University Police “quickly located the vehicle and determined the gun was not real,”...
Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
Framingham Police Charge Lynn Man With Stealing $1,700 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Lynn man yesterday, November 1 and charged him with stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Shoppers World store. Police arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1 Worcester Road Adam J. Leal, 38, 19 Ashwood Road of Lynn. he was charged with larceny of more than $1,200.
Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
Framingham Police & Fire Investigating Portable Toilet Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire were called to Fuller Middle School at 1 a.m. yesterday, November 2. Framingham firefighters found a portable toilet on fire at 31 Flagg Drive. Last month, a portable toilet at Bowditch Field was set on fire. Framingham Police & Fire have no...
William Christie, 70
NATICK – William “Billy” Christie, 70, of Natick, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children Bailey, Matthew and his wife Vanessa, Craig, and Kevin and his girlfriend Lorena. He also leaves behind his father Charlie, sister Lori and her husband Mike, brother Jeff, and sister Carolyn and her husband Brian as well as his Brother-in-Law Jon and his wife Kathy and was predeceased by his mother Nancy. Additionally, Bill has many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, Registered Nurse at Framingham Union & Newton-Wellesley Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, of Framingham passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Aldeno “Aldo” Salvi and Rose Marie (Morreale). She was the sister of Charles Paul Salvi of Marlborough. Joanne was a graduate of...
Framingham Police: Dump Truck Strikes Post on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A private, non-city dump truck struck a light pole on Route 9 on Halloween, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 4:27 a.m. on October 31 at 50 Worcester Road. There was damage to the light pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries,...
Home of the Week: 3-Family Property on Old Conn Path
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a multi-family home in Framingham built in 1920. The 749 Old Conn Path property is priced at $675,000. Built in 1920, the 3-unit property has 1,992 square feet of living space, and sits on a quarter-acre lot.
Framingham Police Issue First Citations Under New Panhandlers Ordinance
FRAMINGHAM – As of November 1, the Framingham Police Department has issued five citations for the new “Median Safety and Pedestrian” ordinance, as known as the aggressive panhandlers ordinance. O n September 20, the 11-member City Council unanimously voted to pass a new ordinance to address “aggressive...
Grace Mary Thorne, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50
OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire
WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Framingham, MA
