ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Towed Vehicle Stolen From Henry’s

FRAMINGHAM – Henry’s Towing reported that a vehicle the Framingham company towed was stolen from their lot on Friday afternoon. The theft was reported on November 4 at 4:54 p.m. “A vehicle was taken from the tow yard without payment,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

William Christie, 70

NATICK – William “Billy” Christie, 70, of Natick, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children Bailey, Matthew and his wife Vanessa, Craig, and Kevin and his girlfriend Lorena. He also leaves behind his father Charlie, sister Lori and her husband Mike, brother Jeff, and sister Carolyn and her husband Brian as well as his Brother-in-Law Jon and his wife Kathy and was predeceased by his mother Nancy. Additionally, Bill has many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Grace Mary Thorne, 101

FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50

OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
LEICESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire

WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy