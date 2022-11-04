ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly

What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
How to watch HNN’s live coverage of the general election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is your Election 2022 headquarters on Tuesday. Coverage will begin with HNN Sunrise, with the latest breaking election news and updates. At noon, catch our midday newscast ― This is Now ― on KHNL and online. HNN digital will then be live...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
Entertainment: Willie Nelson to perform on Maui; HIFF underway

Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Outrigger Rainbow Classic to kick off on Friday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tickets are...
