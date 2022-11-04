Read full article on original website
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Hawaiian Humane Society seeks volunteers to temporarily foster dogs for 'Couch Crashers' program
Monthly renewal of SNAP benefits delayed, leaving those who depend on it frustrated, worried. The state says of the 10,000 monthly applications, it is about 2,000 behind - and working to catch up. Check out the 'wow' moment Ocean Ramsey just had with a tiger shark. Updated: 4 hours ago.
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut. Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S. According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country. Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal on Big Island
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and federal agencies cited a man on Tuesday after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park several weeks ago. The 52-year-old man recently moved to Hawaii Island from the mainland, according to the state Department of Land...
Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the 2022 HHSAA State Football tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaii high school football season is winding down, which means its time for the postseason. The Hawaii High School Athletics Association State Tournament begins on Friday, November 11th and ‘Chasing the Championship will break down the teams and storylines heading into the State tourney.
‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly
What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
How to watch HNN’s live coverage of the general election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is your Election 2022 headquarters on Tuesday. Coverage will begin with HNN Sunrise, with the latest breaking election news and updates. At noon, catch our midday newscast ― This is Now ― on KHNL and online. HNN digital will then be live...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
Dog reunites with owner after 3 years, machete attack
A vicious attack on a dog on Maui turned into a happy ending for the pup and its original owner three years after they were separated.
Entertainment: Willie Nelson to perform on Maui; HIFF underway
Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Outrigger Rainbow Classic to kick off on Friday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tickets are...
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Concealed carry applications spike on Big Island; County Council considering proposed gun measure
Each month, hundreds of customers enter S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo to peruse and shop its selection of at least 15 brands of guns, including their best-sellers: 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers. “Right now, the firearms industry is pretty in demand,” Michael Tokunaga, the store’s owner, said. “Everybody is interested...
