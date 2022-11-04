ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull defeats Ridgefield behind solid offensive line, RB Rowan Johnston

TRUMBULL—Trumbull knew it needed to establish the run Friday night against Ridgefield and that's just what the Eagles did. Behind a bullish offensive line and the fleet feet of running back Rowan Johnston, the Eagles sustained long drives, mostly on the ground, on the way to a hard-fought 28-13 win over Ridgefield.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 29 through Nov. 4

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. 38 Glenarden Road. George Wolf to Chelsea Horblitt. $550,000. 24 Macdonald Road. Joanne A. Karow to Valerie Quarles. $645,000. 19...
TRUMBULL, CT
94.3 The Point

15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days

LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
LODI, NJ
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: Longtime DPW employee gets top slot

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Valadares to be Chief of Operations and Public Works. Can the City use water records to find illegal apartments?. Vanessa Valaderes, who has been with the Norwalk Department of Public Works for more than 12 years, is set to be appointed Chief of Operations and Public Works at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Thieves caught at Trumbull mall linked to Norwalk home burglaries, police say

NORWALK — Two people caught shoplifting and making purchases with stolen credit cards in Trumbull last week have been connected with several burglaries that happened the night before in Norwalk, police say. Dereck Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Collazo, 23, of Greenwich, were arrested at Westfield Trumbull Mall...
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins

The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

$2.3M Lotto! ticket won in Stratford, remains unclaimed

A jackpot-winning Lotto! ticket was sold in Stratford in Friday night's drawing. The $2.3 million ticket correctly matched the six drawn numbers: 5, 7, 9, 25, 28 and 31. The winning ticket can either be claimed for an annuity over 21 equal payments, or for a cash value of $1,606,034.
STRATFORD, CT
