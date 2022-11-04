NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Valadares to be Chief of Operations and Public Works. Can the City use water records to find illegal apartments?. Vanessa Valaderes, who has been with the Norwalk Department of Public Works for more than 12 years, is set to be appointed Chief of Operations and Public Works at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.

NORWALK, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO