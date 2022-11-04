Read full article on original website
Bridgeport native’s basketball clinic aims to keep kids on the right track
A basketball coach is giving back to kids in Bridgeport.
Trumbull defeats Ridgefield behind solid offensive line, RB Rowan Johnston
TRUMBULL—Trumbull knew it needed to establish the run Friday night against Ridgefield and that's just what the Eagles did. Behind a bullish offensive line and the fleet feet of running back Rowan Johnston, the Eagles sustained long drives, mostly on the ground, on the way to a hard-fought 28-13 win over Ridgefield.
Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 29 through Nov. 4
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. 38 Glenarden Road. George Wolf to Chelsea Horblitt. $550,000. 24 Macdonald Road. Joanne A. Karow to Valerie Quarles. $645,000. 19...
15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
Darien nonprofit Person-to-Person brings annual winter coat giveaway to Stamford as need rises
STAMFORD — One by one, Tatiana Perez pulled out tiny pink puffer coats from a rack of gently used winter garments, trying to guess which ones would best fit her twin daughters. “It’s a little hard, because right now I’m not working because I’m taking care of them,” she...
‘It's quite the honor': Main Street banners celebrate Stratford veterans
STRATFORD — The names and faces of more than two dozen former soldiers, sailors and airmen with ties to Stratford have been given a prominent spot downtown in celebration of Veterans Day. Daniel McFarland, a three-time Purple Heart recipient who was also awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his...
Norwalk political notes: Longtime DPW employee gets top slot
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Valadares to be Chief of Operations and Public Works. Can the City use water records to find illegal apartments?. Vanessa Valaderes, who has been with the Norwalk Department of Public Works for more than 12 years, is set to be appointed Chief of Operations and Public Works at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
Thieves caught at Trumbull mall linked to Norwalk home burglaries, police say
NORWALK — Two people caught shoplifting and making purchases with stolen credit cards in Trumbull last week have been connected with several burglaries that happened the night before in Norwalk, police say. Dereck Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Collazo, 23, of Greenwich, were arrested at Westfield Trumbull Mall...
Bridgeport News: Another Crash At Mt. Grove and Fairfield Avenue
2022-11-07@4:38pm– Another crash on Fairfield Avenue at Mountain Grove Street. This has been the sight of numerous crashes recently.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Adults-Only Camp in Connecticut Is the Perfect Spot to Unleash Our Inner Child
We might have to book this next summer.
Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins
The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
Southington woman dies in Meriden crash
The victim has been identified as 29-year old Alexandria Breanna Rivera. State Police said she was struck by a third car in the left lane traveling northbound. Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene.
$2.3M Lotto! ticket won in Stratford, remains unclaimed
A jackpot-winning Lotto! ticket was sold in Stratford in Friday night's drawing. The $2.3 million ticket correctly matched the six drawn numbers: 5, 7, 9, 25, 28 and 31. The winning ticket can either be claimed for an annuity over 21 equal payments, or for a cash value of $1,606,034.
Leigh Goodman, Trumbull EMS leader, takes new hospital job
TRUMBULL — After almost four years of leading Trumbull Emergency Medical Services, Leigh Goodman, the organization's chief, is leaving for another job at the end of the year. Goodman, 48, of Fairfield said she's taking the new job — as EMS coordinator for Bridgeport Hospital's Milford Medical Control Region...
Writing the Land: Branford Land Trust comes together with poet, artists to create chapter in special book
BRANFORD — Beacon Hill Preserve is tucked behind Route 1, somewhat secretive and hidden. Leaves of crimson, maroon, yellow, and rust cover its stone path whose entrance is bordered by two lichen covered rocks. This raw land is the subject of a book of poetry and artwork that will...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
Soap-edi expands to New Haven, after owner turns soap-making hobby into business
NEW HAVEN — Julia Lewler has been a loyal customer of Soap-edi since the day it opened in Milford last year. Now, she said she kind of turned into an “adopted daughter” of the store owner. “The products really helped people and I witnessed it myself through...
