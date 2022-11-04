Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO