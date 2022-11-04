Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run
State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season. With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title. “I’m excited about the growth for...
WacoTrib.com
Bears in thick of Big 12 championship game race
What seemed like a dim, shrouded path for Baylor three weeks ago has now evolved into a clear, bright road. The Bears can get back to the Big 12 championship game, and they don’t even have to rely on anybody else to help them. If the Bears win the...
WacoTrib.com
Thriller for the title: Belton's late kick upends University for district title, 31-29
University was 42 seconds and a defensive stop away from a share of district crown, the Trojans’ first in 26 years. But Belton charged back with a 67-yard drive to punch in a last second 22-yard field goal and take the 31-29, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, giving the Tigers (8-2, 6-0) their first outright title since 2009.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Road win keeps Bears in hunt for Big 12 title game
Three weeks ago, Baylor looked like it had no chance of getting back to the Big 12 championship game after winning the title last year. Now the Bears have a shot after beating Kansas at home and knocking off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road to improve to 4-2 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor women's preview: Bears embracing unusual underdog role, eager to apply pressure
There is an inherent amount of pressure that comes with coaching or playing for the Baylor women’s basketball program. Nicki Collen knew that going in last year. She fully knew what she was getting into, a program where conference championships, Final Fours and national championships are a reasonable expectation, because of the culture that Kim Mulkey established.
WacoTrib.com
Killeen 32, Waco High 6
KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 11 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov, 3-4, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
MCC women survive thriller; Highlanders blow out Our Lady of Lake
MCC (1-1) found itself tied at 50 with four minutes to go, but former Marlin star Aniya Williams scored the go-ahead bucket on a midrange jumper and Chelsea Wooten added a driving layin to give the Highlassies a four-point edge. MCC’s defense held firm, as Angelina scored only one basket...
WacoTrib.com
Hillsboro 62, Venus 9
VENUS — The Eagles turned in a season-high scoring output in clinching the final playoff spot in District 4-4A Div. II. Hillsboro (5-5, 2-3) needed a win to wrap up the position and handled its business. Ezrian Emory, the area’s leader in tackles, did most of his damage on offense in this one, as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching three balls for 32 yards.
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Mart 70, Hubbard 0
MART — Compared to everyone else in its district, Mart is just on another level. The top-ranked Panthers pocketed their fifth shutout in six district games to cap off a perfect regular season with a dismantling of the Jaguars. Mart (10-0, 6-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) outscored its district foes, 372-22, and Wortham was the only team to actually score on the Panthers in league play. In all, Mart has six shutouts on the year, including a non-district blanking of Paris Chisum.
WacoTrib.com
Scenes from the Waco Rowing Regatta: Nov. 6, 2022
Hundreds of athletes, family members and volunteers gathered at Brazos Park East Sunday for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by the Waco Rowing Center. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Legendary fishing trip that was
Sometimes, people regret things they’ve done, and other times, we regret things we didn’t do. On the second point, I had one of those times last week when my schedule didn’t allow me to take a fishing trip with guide Michael Houston and catfishing legend Danny King to Richland-Chambers.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High construction tears down 'very, very large trees'
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — namely, many of the trees on the current campus — is receding. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: United Way grant eligibility Zoom conference is Monday
United Way of McLennan County will have its 2022-23 Grant Eligibility information session at 2 p.m. Monday. It will be a Zoom event. To get the meeting link, call 254-752-2753. The 2022-23 session will cover eligibility criteria, United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas for funding and the steps in the...
