Today is marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s birthday, and he’s in New York City for marathon weekend (though not racing). According to his Instagram, the GOAT has been participating in various celebrations around marathon weekend, including hanging out with World Athletics Championships medallists Rai Benjamin and Dalilah Muhammad, as well as NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO