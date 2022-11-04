Knockouts Tag Team title match set for Impact Over Drive

The Death Dollz will defend against Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans.

The match was made Thursday after Evans defeated Jessicka in singles action Thursday and a brawl broke out between everyone involved after the match.

Steelz is no stranger to the titles as she is a former two-time champion with Kiera Hogan when they teamed as Fire N' Flava. Evans is looking for her first Impact title of any kind.

Valkyrie & Jessicka defeated VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) for the titles at October's Bound for Glory and have not defended them since then.

Here's the current lineup for Over Drive, set for Friday, November 18th in Louisville, Kentucky on Impact Plus: