Ricky Starks promo added to AEW Rampage

By Ethan Renner
 3 days ago

Starks did not wrestle on Dynamite or Rampage in the month of October.

A Ricky Starks promo segment has been added to this week's AEW Rampage lineup.

AEW announced the new segment on Twitter on Thursday:

In his recent AEW outings, Starks lost to Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out on September 4, won a Lights Out match against Hobbs on the September 23 Rampage, then defeated Eli Isom in a squash match on the September 28 Dynamite. His only October match for the company came at a Dark taping in Toronto on October 13, where he defeated Nick Comoroto.

The Starks segment joins a lineup that includes an All-Atlantic title match with Orange Cassidy defending against Katsuyori Shibata, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter facing Skye Blue and Madison Rayne in a tag match, plus Mike Tyson on commentary.

Here is the announced lineup for Friday's live Rampage from Atlantic City, New Jersey:

  • AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
  • Ricky Starks promo
  • Mike Tyson on commentary

