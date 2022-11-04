Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Who makes the best pie in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're trying to plan for Thanksgiving. It's the perfect time to be with friends and family and enjoy a nice meal -- with some pie for dessert!. But if you're not...
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
WMUR.com
Video: Classic November chill moves into New Hampshire
After a four day stretch of well above average warmth, cold air rushes in with a gusty northwest wind. It will be MUCH cooler and closer to average highs for this time in November Tuesday and midweek. The next chance for rain will be late week and possibly on Saturday.
WMUR.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
WMUR.com
How to watch total lunar eclipse -- the last one for three years -- in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A total lunar eclipse will make an appearance in the night sky over New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse will begin just after 4 a.m., with the total eclipse starting around 5:17 a.m. As the Earth casts a shadow on the moon, it will take on a reddish appearance.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
WMUR.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in history. The cash option is $929.1 million. There are two options when you win the lottery: Get a lump...
WMUR.com
Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire
After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in New Hampshire?
Similar to hoarding old artifacts or clothes, some people hoard pets as a source of comfort. But the difference between collecting old coats and collecting dogs is that the dogs are living, breathing creatures that require care! If you have too many, their wellbeing will likely be compromised, and then you have an animal cruelty charge on your hands.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Where’s the Seacoast’s Winter Weather? It’s Coming
The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
WMUR.com
Powerball prize surpasses Saturday jackpot
Granite Staters continue buying Powerball tickets as the jackpot value climbs. Monday's jackpot breaks $1.9 billion with a cash prize over $929 million, the largest lottery winnings offered in U.S. history. No one won Saturday's jackpot, which previously held the nation's record. New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann said she...
Retired New Hampshire State Police K-9 Dies, Gets One Last Police Ride
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire State Police shared some sad news recently about one of their former members in a Facebook post. Retired K-9 Gator died on Saturday, October...
Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022
New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen endorses incumbents in races for governor, US Senate, 1st District
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen – a frequent supporter of Republican candidates in New Hampshire – is announcing that he will split his ticket this year, backing incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas. "This Election Day, Granite Staters have...
WMUR.com
Candidates in New Hampshire congressional races reach out to voters on eve of election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts were out Monday, making a final push for votes. U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined their fellow Democrats on Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally in Manchester. >> On the issues: 1st District | 2nd...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters ready to head to polls in what could be record turnout
DERRY, N.H. — Voter turnout in New Hampshire could set a record for a midterm election, and voters said Monday there are several issues driving them to the polls. More than half a million Granite Staters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday. Many said they believe voting in this election is more important than ever.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters buy into highest lottery jackpot in history
Granite Staters are trying their luck in hopes of winning the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.6 billion, and the cash option is $780 million. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre...
