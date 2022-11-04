ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Who makes the best pie in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're trying to plan for Thanksgiving. It's the perfect time to be with friends and family and enjoy a nice meal -- with some pie for dessert!. But if you're not...
Video: Classic November chill moves into New Hampshire

After a four day stretch of well above average warmth, cold air rushes in with a gusty northwest wind. It will be MUCH cooler and closer to average highs for this time in November Tuesday and midweek. The next chance for rain will be late week and possibly on Saturday.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire

After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in New Hampshire?

Similar to hoarding old artifacts or clothes, some people hoard pets as a source of comfort. But the difference between collecting old coats and collecting dogs is that the dogs are living, breathing creatures that require care! If you have too many, their wellbeing will likely be compromised, and then you have an animal cruelty charge on your hands.
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Where’s the Seacoast’s Winter Weather? It’s Coming

The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
Powerball prize surpasses Saturday jackpot

Granite Staters continue buying Powerball tickets as the jackpot value climbs. Monday's jackpot breaks $1.9 billion with a cash prize over $929 million, the largest lottery winnings offered in U.S. history. No one won Saturday's jackpot, which previously held the nation's record. New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann said she...
Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
Granite Staters buy into highest lottery jackpot in history

Granite Staters are trying their luck in hopes of winning the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.6 billion, and the cash option is $780 million. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre...
