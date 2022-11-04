CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Rowers from all across America have descended on the Chattanooga waterfront this weekend. The Tennessee River served as the battleground for the rowers looking to tame it. The 41st annual Head of the Hooch Regatta brought large crowds to downtown Chattanooga, whether they were enjoying the regatta right on the riverfront, or enjoying the view from above on the Market and Walnut Street Bridges.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO