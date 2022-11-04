Read full article on original website
Two teens shot in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
Stocking Full of Love campaign underway in Catoosa County
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The 2022 Stocking Full of Love program is underway in Catoosa County. The program, sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, provides toys for needy children in the county. They’ve been doing it for more than three decades, now. Last year, they helped 1,100 children...
More To The Story with Staley: Softball Showdown
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Saturday morning at Camp Jordan. And the park is packed. With people from all over the place. Over 30 states to be exact. Here to play softball. For three days. On fields all across the city. Including Dalton, Georgia. The annual Scenic City Fall...
Dawgs Shut Down Nation’s Top Offense in 27-13 Victory Over Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and the Vols’ high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams 27-13 Saturday.
Fort Oglethorpe Holds Veteran’s Day Parade
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- The city of Fort Oglethorpe showed its American pride Saturday morning. Bands, first responders, other organizations, and veteran groups stretching over a mile long came together for the Second Annual Honoring Those Who Serve” Veteran’s Day Parade! This event brings participants from all over the region to pay their respects.
Brian Kemp Campaigns in Ringgold
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made one last campaign stop in Northwest Georgia before the Georgia Gubernatorial Election on Tuesday. Governor Kemp visited The Outback Private Club in Ringgold for his very last public campaign event of his reelection campaign. He urged his supporters to remember the Republican failures in the Peach State in 2020 and get out to the polls.
Head of the Hooch Regatta Rows the Waterfront
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Rowers from all across America have descended on the Chattanooga waterfront this weekend. The Tennessee River served as the battleground for the rowers looking to tame it. The 41st annual Head of the Hooch Regatta brought large crowds to downtown Chattanooga, whether they were enjoying the regatta right on the riverfront, or enjoying the view from above on the Market and Walnut Street Bridges.
Mocs Take Down the Citadel 31-21
(gomocs.com) CHARLESTON—The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs ground out a 31-21 win at The Citadel on a pristine Saturday afternoon at Johnson Hagood Stadium. It was the sixth win in the last seven trips to visit the Bulldogs. It was a pivotal win in the Southern Conference standings. The Mocs are...
