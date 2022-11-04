PADUCAH — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 are becoming very common in our area as we reach the peak of flu season. "It's something that should not be underestimated as folks are thinking whether or not they want to get their flu vaccines. So, we are seeing a very large increase in the number of people that are being diagnosed with flu, so for folks that come into the hospital or to the emergency room with flu-like symptoms, we're showing about 30% of those folks that are actually being diagnosed with the flu" Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO