wpsdlocal6.com
Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
wpsdlocal6.com
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases on the rise locally
PADUCAH — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 are becoming very common in our area as we reach the peak of flu season. "It's something that should not be underestimated as folks are thinking whether or not they want to get their flu vaccines. So, we are seeing a very large increase in the number of people that are being diagnosed with flu, so for folks that come into the hospital or to the emergency room with flu-like symptoms, we're showing about 30% of those folks that are actually being diagnosed with the flu" Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says.
KFVS12
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases
The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Water System announces planned outage to affect some customers
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Water System says some customers will have their water shut off temporarily on Wednesday for repairs. The utility says the planned water outage will affect customers along Kentucky 121 South from the intersection of Old Murray Paris Road to the end of the line. But, Murray Water says, this won't affect people who live on Old Murray Paris Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Coleman Tri-County Services joins 66th annual Telethon of Stars
HARRISBURG, IL — The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is happening this Saturday. As we get closer to the big event, WPSD Local 6 is introducing you to some of the people and organizations benefiting from your donations. This year, we're adding another local group to the roster: Coleman Tri-County Services.
kentuckytoday.com
Courthouse demolition opens some streets in recovering Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) – A milestone was reached on Monday in downtown Mayfield, nearly 11 months after a deadly tornado outbreak struck much of central and western Kentucky, claiming 76 lives, including two dozen in Mayfield alone. A contractor for the City of Mayfield has completed demolition work on...
KFVS12
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KFVS12
U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the road was closed early Monday morning, November 7 because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines. This was in...
walls102.com
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard County Middle School student killed in car crash, district superintendent says
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A middle school student has died after a car crash in Ballard County on Tuesday, the county school district says. In a statement shared via social media Tuesday night, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen says the crash happened after school hours. In full, Allen's...
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office seeks information on aggravated battery suspect, vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public for help identifying a person suspected of aggravated battery and the suspect's vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Spillway Road about a mile...
Sitting circuit judge in W. Kentucky ordered removed from office by Judicial Conduct Commission
A sitting circuit judge in Western Kentucky has been ordered removed from office by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Judge James T. Jameson had been in office since 2016, as a judge of the 42nd Circuit, which includes Marshall and Calloway counties. In their 40-page order, the Commission said it started...
wpsdlocal6.com
Powerline blockage on U.S. 51 in Bardwell cleared
BARDWELL, KY — An early morning crash took out a telephone pole on U.S. 51 and the downed power lines are causing a blockage that's expected to last until about 8:30 a.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the blockage is near the 7.1 mile marker at the West Court St. intersection in Bardwell, in the curve at the south end of town.
Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cobden High School basketball team will have a game with Crab Orchard High School on November 07, 2022, 15:50:00.
