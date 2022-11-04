ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game

A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey begins second season at LSU with deep, talented roster at her disposal

Sometimes Kim Mulkey would prefer to tutor her players rather than coach a game, but the good feelings from those moments must come to an end. For instance, on Monday. That’s when the curtain rises on Mulkey’s second season as LSU’s coach with Bellarmine of the ASUN conference coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime

There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ. LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN. Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers. — Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022. A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision

Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy