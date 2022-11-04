Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
theadvocate.com
SEC announces late-night start time, TV network for LSU's home finale vs. UAB on Nov. 19
LSU will play its Nov. 19 home finale against UAB at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The league released the start times and networks for the next-to-last week of the regular season, which includes just the third all-time matchup for LSU with UAB.
theadvocate.com
What's next for LSU football? Possible trap games while trying to clinch the SEC West.
Brian Kelly kind of shrugged at the question. “I guess that's what they call it,” Kelly said. “I've never bought into that because I think if it's a trap game, you have not done a very good job with your football team.”. Kelly may not sound worried, but...
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU's Brian Kelly previews Arkansas game after big Alabama OT victory
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team's next opponent -- Arkansas -- during his weekly press conference Monday, after his program's huge win over No. 6 Alabama in overtime on Saturday. The two teams are set to meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game
A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalaus: 'The Conversion' is twofold for LSU's Brian Kelly and his gutsy call
There’s the "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky. There’s Billy Cannon’s punt return to beat Ole Miss. There’s the Tommy Hodson to Eddie Fuller fourth-down pass to beat Auburn in the "Earthquake Game," and Bert Jones to Brad Davis 50 years ago against the Rebels — the play that gave their fans the “One second blues.”
Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU
A pair of players each from offense, defense and special teams were all named to this week's list.
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey begins second season at LSU with deep, talented roster at her disposal
Sometimes Kim Mulkey would prefer to tutor her players rather than coach a game, but the good feelings from those moments must come to an end. For instance, on Monday. That’s when the curtain rises on Mulkey’s second season as LSU’s coach with Bellarmine of the ASUN conference coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
theadvocate.com
LSU football makes a significant jump in the AP poll after taking down Alabama
After beating Alabama 32-31 in overtime, LSU jumped to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 in the SEC) shot up eight spots from No. 15 the week before, while Alabama dropped to No. 10 in the poll. The Crimson Tide entered...
wbrz.com
PHOTOS: Madness in Tiger Stadium after LSU takes down Bama in overtime
There is no place like HOME pic.twitter.com/3EqlgALsYJ. LETS GEAUXXXXXXXXXXXX #GEAUXTIGERS pic.twitter.com/IEvD4QGbdN. Callin’ Baton Rouge… Down goes Bama. Goalposts to the bayou? #GeauxTigers. — Joe Heyrman (@Joe_Heyrman17) November 6, 2022. A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November...
theadvocate.com
LSU fans rushed the field again after beating Alabama. Here's what the chaos looked like.
The LSU football team beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium, inspiring fans to rush the field for the second consecutive game in Baton Rouge. Back on Oct. 22, LSU fans surprised some by storming the field after a 45-20 win over Ole Miss. After Saturday's win...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's loss at LSU, says it feels like window on Tide dynasty is closing
Paul Finebaum has been around the SEC long enough, and around Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure specifically, enough to know that seemingly every time the Crimson Tide lose, people wonder if the dynasty is over. But, after a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night, those questions are once...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
theadvocate.com
Top-seeded Dunham leads a six-team BR contingent set for LHSAA volleyball tourney
The only pick-six most sports fans know about involves a football interception that is returned for a touchdown, but it takes on a different meaning this week at the LHSAA volleyball tournament. Six Baton Rouge-area teams head to the Cajundome for the three-day tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Look: Legendary LSU Alum Is At Tonight's Game vs. Alabama
There's some LSU royalty on-hand for tonight's game between the Tigers and the Tide. Shaq was in the house for the SEC showdown in Death Valley as his alma mater looks to end Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes with a big Saturday night W. Here's how the LSU faithful reacted...
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
Comments / 0