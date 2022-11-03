ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of attempted murder in stabbing on Jackson Street

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago
Tyshon Taylor

A 25-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge following a Batavia police investigation into a stabbing reported on Jackson Street, Batavia, at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Tyshon L. Taylor is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

He is accused of stabbing a person who was walking on Jackson. The stab wound was in the victim's abdomen. The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center and treated. The victim survived the attack.

Taylor was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.  He is scheduled to appear in City Court at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 10.

Batavia PD did not release the location of Taylor's residence.

ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

