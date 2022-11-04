Researchers From MIT Have Developed A New Machine Learning Based Approach With 90 Percent Accuracy To Screen Candidate Materials If They Are Topological For Next-Generation Computer Chips or Quantum Devices

Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
According To This New AI Research At MIT, Machine Learning Models Trained On Synthetic Data Can Outperform Models Trained On Real Data In Some Cases, Which Could Eliminate Some Privacy, Copyright, And Ethical Concerns
Action recognition, or teaching a machine to recognize human actions, has a wide range of potential applications. For example, it may be used to automatically detect workers who trip and fall on a construction site or teach a smart home robot to understand a user’s gestures. To do this, massive video databases, including footage of people acting naturally, are used to train machine-learning models. However, gathering and labeling millions or billions of movies is costly and time-consuming. The clips sometimes include private data like license plate numbers or the faces of real individuals. Additionally, using these videos can be against copyright and privacy laws. Furthermore, given that many datasets are held by businesses and are not available for free use, researchers must explain why such video data is publicly accessible in the first place.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Michigan State University Developed ‘DANCE,’ a Python Library to Support Deep Learning Models for Analyzing Single-Cell Gene Expression at Scale
From single-modality profiling (RNA, protein, and open chromatin) to multimodal profiling and spatial transcriptomics, the technology for analyzing single cells has advanced rapidly in recent years. A proliferation of computational approaches, especially those based on machine learning, has been thus prompted by the rapid expansion of this subject. Researchers state...
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
nextbigfuture.com
Status of Quantum Computing
There has been many billions of dollars invested into quantum computing. The picture above is partial view of the companies and institutions working toward quantum computing. William Oliver of MIT gave an overview of the status of Quantum Computing as of late 2021. There had been experimental indications that the...
Good News Network
Engineers Build Efficient Chip So Fast it Can Transmit All Internet’s Traffic in Under a Second
By splitting a single laser beam into different wavelengths of light, engineers have been able to transmit data at a rate of almost twice the combined internet traffic of the world per second. This head-scratching achievement was made with just a laser and single optical chip. Engineers from Chalmers University...
aiexpress.io
Scientists Build Synthetic Molecular Machines That Can Read Data
All life, so far as we all know, assembles itself molecule by molecule. The blueprint for our our bodies is encoded on ribbons of DNA and RNA. Mobile factories known as ribosomes make these blueprints bodily by linking amino acids into lengthy strands known as proteins. And these proteins, of which there are lots of of tens of millions, type an array of spectacular pure applied sciences: Eyes, muscle groups, bones, and brains.
marktechpost.com
PDEBENCH: A Benchmark Suite of Time-Dependent Simulation to Benchmark The Performance of Novel Machine Learning Models
Recent advances in the emerging field of Scientific Machine Learning (also known as machine learning for physical sciences or data-driven science) have expanded the scope of traditional machine learning (ML) methods to include the time evolution of physical systems. Rapid progress has been made in this field in using neural networks to make predictions using available observations over continuous domains or with challenging constraints and physically motivated conservation laws. These neural networks offer a method for solving PDEs that complements traditional numerical solvers. Data-driven ML methods, for example, are helpful when observations are noisy or the underlying physical model needs to be fully known or defined.
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Study Explains Background Bias in Deep Metric Learning DML by Conducting Multiple Experiments on Three Standard DML Datasets And Five Different DML Loss Functions
A computer system known as an image retrieval system is used to browse, search for, and retrieve images from a large database of digital images. Feature extraction is the most crucial aspect of image retrieval. The features match the representation of an image and should also make it possible to retrieve the images effectively. Deep Metric Learning (DML) is a technique used to train a neural network to map input images to a lower-dimensional embedding space so that similar images are closer than dissimilar ones. Unfortunately, DML does not resolve background bias which causes irrelevant feature extraction.
Researchers use lasers to trick autonomous cars and remove pedestrians from view
A collaboration of researchers from the U.S. and Japan has demonstrated that a laser attack could be used to blind autonomous cars and delete pedestrians from their view, endangering those in its path, according to a press release. Autonomous or self-driving cars rely on a spinning type of radar system...
marktechpost.com
Researchers from ETH Zurich and Microsoft Propose ‘LaMAR,’ a New Benchmark for Localization and Mapping for Augmented Reality
Augmented reality (AR) is on its way to becoming a part of our daily lives. We can define it as placing a virtual object in the real world and making sure it preserves its location and shape over time until it is removed from the scene. These scenarios necessitate AR devices properly determining their 6-DoF position at any moment in time in order to consistently overlay virtual material in the real environment with pixel-level precision.
Quantum engineers improved the silicon chip performance by 100 times setting a new standard
Researchers from the University of New South Wales have broken new ground in quantum computing by demonstrating that 'spin qubits'- qubits where the information is stored in the spin momentum of an electron- can store data for up to two milliseconds, 100 times longer than previous benchmarks in the same quantum processor.
Digital Trends
Scientists find a surprising answer to the future of computers — paper
Technology is incredible, but oftentimes it’s not exactly environmentally friendly — at least not when it comes to disposable electronics. That’s why researchers and scientists all over the globe try to figure out ways to limit electronic waste, and this time around, they may have found an unexpected solution in … paper.
TechCrunch
Perceptron: AI that sees with sound, learns to walk and predicts seismic physics
Meta’s compression work doesn’t exactly reach unexplored territory. Last year, Google announced Lyra, a neural audio codec trained to compress low-bitrate speech. But Meta claims that its system is the first to work for CD-quality, stereo audio, making it useful for commercial applications like voice calls. Using AI,...
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
marktechpost.com
Use of Artificial Intelligence AI in Financial Transaction Processing and Payment Gateway Applications
The widespread availability of digital payment systems hastened the transition from traditional currency. In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been a focal point for gateway solutions for online payments. Some of the most successful companies have found that using AI for payments may be beneficial. As a result, more and more payment processors are using AI in their practices to enhance learning, simplify transactions and fortify safety.
marktechpost.com
What is AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations)?AIOps Use Cases
What is AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) The volume of data that IT systems generate nowadays is overwhelming, and without intelligent monitoring and analysis tools, it can result in missed opportunities, alerts, and expensive downtime. However, with the advent of Machine Learning and Big Data, a new category of IT operations tool has emerged called AIOps.
Phys.org
New approach extracts more data on steel alloys for materials databases
A new approach uses data from one type of test on small metal alloy samples to extract enough information for building databases that can be used to predict the properties and potentials of new materials. The details were published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods. The...
myscience.org
New materials could enable longer-lasting implantable batteries
Pacemakers and other medical devices, as well as long-distance drones and remote sensors, could require fewer battery replacements with new approach. For the last few decades, battery research has largely focused on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are used in everything from electric cars to portable electronics and have improved dramatically in terms of affordability and capacity. But nonrechargeable batteries have seen little improvement during that time, despite their crucial role in many important uses such as implantable medical devices like pacemakers.
Phys.org
Fluorescence achieved in light-driven molecular motors
Rotary molecular motors were first created in 1999, in the laboratory of Ben Feringa, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Groningen. These motors are driven by light. For many reasons, it would be good to be able to make these motor molecules visible. The best way to do this is to make them fluoresce. However, combining two light-mediated functions in a single molecule is quite challenging. The Feringa laboratory has now succeeded in doing just that, in two different ways. These two types of fluorescing light-driven rotary motors were described in Nature Communications (September 30) and Science Advances (November 4).
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers At Mayo Clinic Introduce A Machine Learning-Based Method For Leveraging Diffusion Models To Construct A Multitask Brain Tumor Inpainting Algorithm
The number of AI and, in particular, machine learning (ML) publications related to medical imaging has increased dramatically in recent years. A current PubMed search using the Mesh keywords “artificial intelligence” and “radiology” yielded 5,369 papers in 2021, more than five times the results found in 2011. ML models are constantly being developed to improve healthcare efficiency and outcomes, from classification to semantic segmentation, object detection, and image generation. Numerous published reports in diagnostic radiology, for example, indicate that ML models have the capability to perform as good as or even better than medical experts in specific tasks, such as anomaly detection and pathology screening.
