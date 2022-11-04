Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Midterm Election Preview in Alachua County
With less than 24 hours ahead of the midterm election, registered republicans outnumber democrats. Early voting data gives a state expert clues about what could happen on Tuesday. During the early voting period in Alachua County, democrats outvoted republicans by a 2:1 ratio. That has not been the case statewide....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase
Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers, pay starts at $17 an hour
Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools plans to hold a job fair, looking to hire bus drivers. The job pays $17.37 per hour plus benefits, including free health insurance. Applicants will be paid while they a CDL, the district says. The job fair will take place November 14th...
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
mycbs4.com
Columbia County deputy mistakes cane for firearm, arrests legally-blind man
Columbia County, FL — The body cam video of an arrest by Columbia County Deputies is going viral. One of the two deputies involved said she thought 61-year-old James Hodges was carrying a gun, and he objected to being stopped. "It's a navigational aid." Hodges said to the deputy...
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s office recommends Verizon users to text 911 rather than call
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re on Verizon and live in Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to text 911 instead of calling. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Verizon customers can’t call 911 from their cell phones, but texts can still come through.
WCJB
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
alachuachronicle.com
Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
WCJB
Benefit dinner raises money for Alachua County firefighter battling Aplastic Anemia
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Brandon Boothby has been a firefighter/paramedic with Alachua County Fire Rescue for six years. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia. It’s a condition causing the bone marrow to not make enough blood cells. “He’s putting up a heck of a...
Florida deputies arrest blind man for carrying cane
The only charge on his booking is resisting an officer.
WCJB
Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county. One student was arrested for a video he posted on social media. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Belleview High School student for making a threatening video on Snapchat.
mycbs4.com
Orlando man accused of kidnapping Dixie County juvenile
Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy helped save a juvenile girl who was kidnapped by a man who came up from Orlando. Last Monday morning, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy went to investigate a parked car, and then a driver took off.
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man on drug offender probation arrested on warrant for attacking a car with a large branch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daryl Timothy Robinson, Jr., 33, was arrested yesterday morning on a warrant for attacking an occupied car with a large branch, causing about $3,000 of damage. Robinson is on drug offender probation and allegedly had marijuana in his pocket and cocaine in his shoe when he was arrested.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, November 3-9, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Friday, November 4, 5:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 12:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 12:20...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm ...
WCJB
Deadly crash on US Highway 19 in Dixie County
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after he crashed his car in Dixie County this afternoon. A 76-year-old man from Broward County was driving in old town on US Highway 19 just south of state road 3-49. The Florida Highway Patrol report says he drove off the...
