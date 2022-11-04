ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Midterm Election Preview in Alachua County

With less than 24 hours ahead of the midterm election, registered republicans outnumber democrats. Early voting data gives a state expert clues about what could happen on Tuesday. During the early voting period in Alachua County, democrats outvoted republicans by a 2:1 ratio. That has not been the case statewide....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase

Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Orlando man accused of kidnapping Dixie County juvenile

Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy helped save a juvenile girl who was kidnapped by a man who came up from Orlando. Last Monday morning, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy went to investigate a parked car, and then a driver took off.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital

Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

RIP TV20's Steve Ingram

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, November 3-9, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Friday, November 4, 5:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 12:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 12:20...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US Highway 19 in Dixie County

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after he crashed his car in Dixie County this afternoon. A 76-year-old man from Broward County was driving in old town on US Highway 19 just south of state road 3-49. The Florida Highway Patrol report says he drove off the...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL

