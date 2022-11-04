Read full article on original website
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma City police looking for lotto ticket theft suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of lottery tickets. Police said investigators have four cases working on the pair. They've made away with about $2,200 in lottery tickets, according to police. The suspects are reportedly...
Luther police arrest three on drug-related charges
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police arrested three people on drug-related charges on Sunday night. Luther police said an officer did a traffic stop in the area of East Highway 66 and Dogwood shortly after 11 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, officers...
Veterans encouraged to join construction industry
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Veterans day is this week, and for the 200,000 members of the military leaving the service each year, it can be challenging to find a civilian job. Fox 25 spoke with Afghanistan war veteran, Matthew Heath, who now works for Boldt Construction in OKC, and he said joining the construction industry after the military was a great idea, and he encourages other veterans to do the same.
'I'm ready to win': OKC Spark's Jocelyn Alo talks playing the HOF Stadium for 2023 season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The OKC Spark, the Women's Professional Fastpitch’s (WPF) newest franchise, announced on Monday that its home stadium will be in the USA Softball Hall of Fame (HOF) stadium in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, Nov. 3, OKC Spark announced that former University of Oklahoma softball...
OSU's Sanders partners with Stillwater's Eskimo Joe's
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has landed the first NIL partnership with Stillwater’s Eskimo Joe’s. “Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
