Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real

Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula under emergency travel only

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
MISSOULA, MT
agupdate.com

Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana

The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Power restored in most of downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Crash on Evaro Hill delays Highway 93 traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash at the top of Evaro Hill is creating traffic delays on Highway 93 North. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to drivers to consider an alternate route. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanakaimin.com

UM president denies endorsing Senate candidate despite photo ad circulating online

A campaign text from Republican State Senate candidate Brad Tschida, which includes a photo of Tschida with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, is circulating on the internet. Although it does not explicitly say so in the text, people have interpreted the photo as Bodnar’s endorsement of Tschida in the Missoula Senate District 49 race.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly

MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
MISSOULA, MT

