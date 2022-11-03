Read full article on original website
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula under emergency travel only
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
6 people suspected of exploitation of children arrested in Missoula
A joint law enforcement effort has led to the arrest of six people who are suspected of the exploitation and enticement of children.
NBCMontana
Power restored in most of downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
Fairfield Sun Times
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
NBCMontana
Chains required on WB lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chains are required on westbound lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass. An accident on the westbound lanes of I-90 is causing delays at mile markers 2.
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
Missoula's Chick-fil-A announces opening date
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on November 10.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Missoula’s median home price remains stable, even with changing market
Homes are still more expensive than they were a year ago. But the Missoula Organization REALTORS® reports competition for homes has cooled as the market is impacted by inflation and higher interest rates. The new 3rd quarter report shows little change in the median price for a Missoula home,...
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
NBCMontana
Crash on Evaro Hill delays Highway 93 traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash at the top of Evaro Hill is creating traffic delays on Highway 93 North. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to drivers to consider an alternate route. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at...
montanakaimin.com
UM president denies endorsing Senate candidate despite photo ad circulating online
A campaign text from Republican State Senate candidate Brad Tschida, which includes a photo of Tschida with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, is circulating on the internet. Although it does not explicitly say so in the text, people have interpreted the photo as Bodnar’s endorsement of Tschida in the Missoula Senate District 49 race.
What TV channel is Montana vs Cal Poly football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/5/2022)
The Montana Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) welcome the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-7, 0-5) in a Week 10 Big Sky Conference college football matchup on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Montana vs. Cal Poly...
KULR8
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly
MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
