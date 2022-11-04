Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Buffalo preparing for Jets' playmaking defense going into Week 9's matchup
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Bills will look to keep the good times rolling on the road against a surprising Jets team in Week 9. While the Jets are currently sitting at 5-3 in 2nd place in the AFC East, their defense will have to come up big and contain Josh Allen and company for their team to stand a chance.
13 WHAM
Bills monitoring Allen's elbow injury
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday that the team will know more in the next 24 hours about the severity of Josh Allen's elbow injury, sustained late in the game Sunday during the team's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. A report from the NFL Network indicated Allen would...
13 WHAM
Allen takes blame for Bills' loss to Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. — For Bills fans, it's not a good morning. Not the way this team played Sunday. The biggest takeaway from this game — and it started last week in the game against Green Bay — is the decision-making of the quarterback, Josh Allen. We've...
Best NBA jerseys in 2022 and All-Time
The NBA has always been known to have a colorful array of basketball jerseys. Unlike other sports leagues, like the
13 WHAM
Bills suffer heartbreaking road loss to Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Bills entered their Week 9 matchup against the Jets at 6-1, their best start to a season since 1993. That one loss came to the Dolphins, a divisional rival, in Week 3, and Sean McDermott says his first goal every season is to win the AFC East.
Comments / 0