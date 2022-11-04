Read full article on original website
Emerald Media
Crueger: Duck apathy
---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
Donut Shop Owner Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman
In America, wealth inequality is at an all-time high. Housing is becoming unaffordable across the country, even for the working poor. All the while, local officials are scrapping social safety nets that present homelessness. One would think that this is a time for empathy, but apparently, it's not.
beachconnection.net
26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time
Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center to waive adoption fees for cats
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After getting about 80 cats from one location, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for cats to make room. Saving Grace says all the cats are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The pet adoption center says the 80 cats they’re taking in are not well socialized, and they will be looking for barn homes for them. Saving Grace says they’re operating at maximum capacity for both dogs and cats, so anyone who might be looking to add a pet to their family would be helping them out in their time of need.
rockninefourthree.com
Razor Blades Actually Were Found Hidden in a Child’s Halloween Candy
It finally happened: Razor blades were found in children’s Halloween stashes in Oregon. They were small, like pencil sharpener blades. Police have narrowed down the location, but don’t have any suspects yet. Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your...
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD NORTHEAST OF REEDSPORT REOPENED TO ONE LANE
The Douglas County Public Works Department has reopened one lane of traffic on North Fork Smith River Road, also known as County Road 48A, 22 miles northeast of Reedsport. A release said rocks and debris from a landslide closed the road on Thursday. DCPW crews immediately responded to the scene and were able to clear debris so that the road could be partially reopened, allowing limited access through the area. Crews will continue to work on clearing the road over the next several days, in anticipation of reopening the road to both lanes by the end of next week.
klcc.org
Wacky weather in western Oregon forecasts heavy rain, high winds and (maybe) snow
Many parts of Oregon are experiencing an “atmospheric river event.” Rainfall is expected to reach one and a half inches over much of the Willamette Valley Friday. And up to three inches are expected along the coast and the foothills of the Cascade Range. Treena Jensen is a...
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm
EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
klcc.org
Furor erupts against Eugene donut shop after video of owner confronting homeless woman goes viral
A Eugene donut shop owner is in hot water after reportedly drenching a homeless woman this weekend. A viral video first shared on Reddit gives a first-person perspective of Dean Weaver approaching a woman seated near a trailer just outside a dumpster and Anytime Car Wash. She is quiet and still, perhaps asleep, with a skateboard, soft drink container, and other belongings nearby.
Thesiuslaw News
Humane Society Christmas Store open for the purrfect gift
Santa Paws and his helpers have dusted off their elf slippers and are hard at work preparing for Oregon Coast Humane Society’s Christmas Store. The annual event is a Florence favorite and runs from Tues., Nov. 1, through Nov. 30, or until the elves run out of merchandise. This...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
Emerald Media
Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
kezi.com
Are the homeless in Eugene voting?
EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
