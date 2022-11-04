ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After getting about 80 cats from one location, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for cats to make room. Saving Grace says all the cats are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The pet adoption center says the 80 cats they’re taking in are not well socialized, and they will be looking for barn homes for them. Saving Grace says they’re operating at maximum capacity for both dogs and cats, so anyone who might be looking to add a pet to their family would be helping them out in their time of need.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO