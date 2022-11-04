Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof talk 1-possession losses, non-playing penalties, defensive alignment
Oklahoma lost a one-possession game for the second time this season 38-35 against Baylor last Saturday. If only a few different plays went in their favor against the Bears and Kansas State, the Sooners could be looking at a 7-2 record rather than their current 5-4 performance. OU fell 41-34 to the Wildcats on Sept. 24.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' run defense 'out-executed, out-played and out-coached' in 38-35 loss to Baylor
Oklahoma knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop it. Baylor took over possession at its own 25-yard line with a 38-35 lead with 4:05 remaining in the game, while the Sooners had two timeouts and plenty of time to notch a stop to get their offense back on the field.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners offense 'shot ourselves in the foot' with inopportune mistakes in 'frustrating' loss to Baylor
Marvin Mims’ head was down following Oklahoma’s 38-35 loss to Baylor on Saturday. The junior receiver only briefly broke out of his disappointment to take a picture with Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) cornerback Lorando Johnson, a fellow former Dallas-area preps standout, as they smiled near midfield. But...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 38-35 loss to Baylor
Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Baylor (6-3, 4-2) 38-35 on Saturday in Norman. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22-of-34 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior running back Eric Gray continued his stellar play with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and junior wide receiver Marvin Mims bounced back with four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jovantae Barnes warming up ahead of Sooners vs. Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes is warming up ahead Oklahoma's matchup with Baylor on Saturday in Norman. Barnes missed OU's game against Iowa State last Saturday with a minor hamstring injury and Sooners coach Brent Venables said Tuesday his activity against the Bears would be a game-time decision. Barnes has...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners fall to Baylor 38-35 at home (scoring recap, highlights)
Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Baylor (6-3, 4-2) 38-35 on Saturday at home. The Sooners allowed 281 rushing yards, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions in the first half. OU running back Eric Gray garnered 164 total yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and eight receptions,...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 38-35 loss to Baylor in Norman
Oklahoma fell to Baylor 38-35 on Saturday in Norman as it struggled to contain the Bears rushing attack, which racked up 281 yards. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22-of-34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sooners' (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) offense, but he also threw three interceptions in the loss to the Bears (6-3, 4-2).
