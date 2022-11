Northville has begun the process to find its next city manager. Current manager Patrick Sullivan recently announced his plans to retire from the top administrative post in the city after serving in the role the past 16 years. With several massive projects and issues facing the city in the future, Sullivan said it's crucial to begin seeking someone to serve the city in his role, including on an interim basis while a permanent search could take place.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO