First look: Georgia at Mississippi State odds and lines
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3) Saturday. Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Georgia vs. Mississippi State odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points to help No. 22 Michigan to a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in the season opener on Monday night. After the Mastodons opened an 8-4 lead, Michigan went on a 20-0 run to take control of the game. Purdue Fort Wayne twice pulled within nine points in the first half, but Michigan quickly answered to push the lead back into double digits. The Wolverines stretched their advantage to 24 points midway through the second half and the closest the Mastodons could get the was within 12.
Mouhamed Gueye paces Washington State past Texas State
Mouhamed Gueye scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Washington State defeated Texas State 83-61 in the
Nebraska wards off comeback, gets by Maine
Sam Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half as Nebraska held off Maine 79-66 on Monday
Watch: Wallace, Fredrick, Reeves Talk 95-63 Win Over Howard
Kentucky guards Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 95-63 win over the Howard Bison. Wallace: 15 pts, 9 asts, 8 rebsReeves: 22 pts, 6 made 3-pointers Fredrick: 20 pts, 3 rebs, 3 astsWallace's media scrum can be viewed above, ...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Downs Mount St. Mary's
Recapping West Virginia's season-opening win.
