The Man Who Made Gears Of War Claims That Epic Games Sold The Franchise Because It Was At A Loss On What To Do With It

The latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2, was just published, and much like other recently released games, it has several things that could be improved. It has been rumored that the game’s anti-cheat system will kick players out if they are using RGB software. After a few periods, the newly implemented ping mechanism led to wall hacks, ultimately decommissioning the system. And only some people are on board with the updated menus that have been implemented.

5 DAYS AGO