The Man Who Made Gears Of War Claims That Epic Games Sold The Franchise Because It Was At A Loss On What To Do With It

This Assassin’s Creed Origins Cosplay Is Incredible, Featuring The Gold Mask And Winged Shield That Were Integral To Bayek’s Servant Of Amun Armor
An incredible Bayek of Siwa from Assassin’s Creed Origins costume, complete with his Servant of Amun clothing, brings the character to life. In the 2017 installment of the open-world series, players traveled to Ancient Egypt to help Bayek avenge the loss of his son by eliminating members of the Order of the Ancients. Assassin’s Creed cosplay is frequent because of the franchise’s many playable heroes, but one fan went all out to become Egypt’s final Medjay.
Iron Fist Alexander, A Playable Character In Elden Ring, Can Be Moved To The Top Of The Keyboard’s Escape Button
Iron Fist Alexander has taken up residence on the escape key of an Elden Ring player’s keyboard. After its release in February, the role-playing game has become one of the year’s biggest successes. Because of this, numerous paintings and sculptures have been created based on Elden Ring and its many characters.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
A Streamer Has Become The First In The World To Go Through Elden Ring’s Whole Roster Of Challenging Bosses Without Taking Any Damage
Recently, a Twitch streamer achieved a new record in Elden Ring by beating every boss in the game without taking any damage. The Elden Ring streamer has finished their 9-hour marathon stream and declared victory after months of preparation. The challenging boss battles in FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne,...
A Blizzard Developer Has Hinted At Potential Impending Improvements For A Few Underperforming Overwatch 2 Tank Heroes Before Season 2 Begins
An Overwatch 2 programmer has dropped hints about possible impending changes that could boost the effectiveness of some of the game’s weaker tanks. Even though there is a large pool of heroes from which to select, the nature of Overwatch 2 will eventually cause a select few to dominate the meta and draw in most players. As a result, developers are adjusting in their never-ending quest to maintain equilibrium.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
A Fan Of The Shooter Series Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has Discovered A Flaw With The Game’s Weapon Tuning That Could Cause Frustration For Players Looking To Build The Best Loadout Possible
While trying to fine-tune their weapons for the optimum performance in the game’s online multiplayer mode, one Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player ran across what appears to be a problem. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign has been hailed by fans, and the game has received some criticism for its many faults in the multiplayer mode.
On Friday Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford Gave Away A SHiFT Code For Three Skeleton Keys To Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
The weekend got off to a great start thanks to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, who released a SHiFT code for three skeleton keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Like in the other Borderlands games, gamers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will go to great lengths to obtain skeleton keys since they unlock chests containing exclusive, high-quality goodies.
New Eerie Skins Are Just One Of The Many Surprises That Overwatch 2 Is Dishing Out To Its Legion Of Fans In Celebration Of Its Annual Seasonal Event, Halloween Terror
The new teaser for Overwatch 2’s upcoming Halloween Terror event showcases some eerie skins available to players. However, for some players, how Blizzard releases the new content reinforces their fears about how Overwatch 2 will manage future content drops. Overwatch’s annual Halloween Terror event debuted in the base game...
A Player In Modern Warfare 2 Has Discovered A Way To Easily Gain Thousands Of Experience Points
The latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2, was just published, and much like other recently released games, it has several things that could be improved. It has been rumored that the game’s anti-cheat system will kick players out if they are using RGB software. After a few periods, the newly implemented ping mechanism led to wall hacks, ultimately decommissioning the system. And only some people are on board with the updated menus that have been implemented.
This Elden Ring Supporter Goes All Out To Seem Like White Mask Varre, One Of The First NPCs The Player Encounters In Limgrave
It’s Halloween, so naturally, one Elden Ring supporter went all out by dressing as White Mask Varre. Because Elden Ring players have no idea what kind of horrors await them, the game is exceedingly difficult. The action RPG officially kicks off at the First Step site of grace, where a terrifying Tree Sentinel boss lurks in the distance. Almost without exception, fresh players rush the boss, only to be brutally dispatched and made to restart from the nearest reload spot.
Some Players Have Suggested That, In Light Of The High Price Of The Game’s Battle Pass And Other Cosmetic Items, Blizzard Includes Loot Boxes In Overwatch 2
Just a few weeks after the game’s debut, some players are already calling for Blizzard to bring back loot boxes, indicating that the overhauled system for obtaining cosmetics and other rewards in Overwatch 2 isn’t sitting well with everyone. Following years of backlash over the economic model, Blizzard’s modifications were part of an industry-wide trend away from loot boxes, though some games still use them.
The Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Alpha Test Has Been Finally Finished
In June, BioWare revealed that they would be developing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next flagship installment in the Dragon Age series. Since then, work has proceeded on the title, but today BioWare has announced that the game has reached a significant achievement, as the alpha milestone for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been finished.
The Redesigned Menu In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has Been Met With Negative Reactions
Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, like most other multiplayer first-person shooter games, is not overly complicated. You aim for a player not on your team with the opposite end of the shooty stick and cross your fingers that you will kill them before they kill you. Considering how...
The Nintendo Switch Holiday Sale Features All-Time Low Prices On Marvel And Star Wars Video Games
Shoppers who have been patiently waiting for Nintendo Switch titles to go on sale have recently been treated to another wave of discounts as part of an event that features considerable price decreases on a variety of different games. Some well-known titles are also included in this sale, such as...
The New Announcer Voice Pack For Dota 2 Features Cave Johnson, CEO Of Aperture Science From The Portal Games
Another massive kills announcer voice set is coming to Dota 2, and this time it will feature Cave Johnson from Portal. The news was dropped in a brand new teaser that generates excitement for the release while making numerous jokes about Valve. The Valve President’s signature dry tone may be...
CD Projekt Red Made The Announcement Regarding The Witcher Remake
CD Projekt Red has announced that the game that began it all will be remade. Fool’s Theory, a Polish firm, is remaking The Witcher entirely using Unreal Engine 5 from the ground up. CD Projekt veterans who have worked on The Witcher series are assisting in this endeavor. The...
There’s a New Playtest For The Sims: Project Rene Out Now, But Getting Access May Prove Difficult
EA provided gamers with a sneak peek at Project Rene. This game will likely be renamed The Sims 5 by the time it is finally released, and it also provided players with information on what lies ahead for The Sims series. This week, a lucky few people were granted the opportunity to playtest Project Rene, even though the game’s full release is probably still several years away. However, preliminary reports suggest that some users are experiencing trouble gaining access to it.
The Development Of Alan Wake 2 Has Entered Its Final Stages
Remedy Entertainment, the company developing Alan Wake 2, has disclosed that the game is currently undergoing its last stages of production. However, this means the game is still on track to be released in 2019. This is based on Remedy’s most recent earnings presentation, which reveals the current state of...
CD Projekt Red Has Announced That The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Will Receive A New Next-Gen Edition For PS5 And Xbox
CD Projekt Red has been working on an updated next-generation edition of The Witcher 3 for quite some time, but today they finally revealed that the new game will be released soon. The Witcher 3 is regarded as one of the greatest video games. So fans have been curious to see how the game will perform if updated for the PS5 and Xbox One Series X. PC players have been utilizing mods for years to improve the looks and performance of an older game. Still, console players have been stuck with a nearly ten-year-old version of the game.
