Kyrie Irving will begin suspension of at least 5 games Friday over antisemitism controversy. The NBA star has since apologized

LeBron James says Kyrie Irving ’caused some harm to a lot of people’
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James says former teammate Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people.”. Irving missed the first of several Brooklyn Nets games Friday after he was suspended for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary. Speaking to reporters at a post-game...
NBA: Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24
Boston Bruins president apologizes and says team ‘failed’ by signing controversial prospect
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely apologized and said the team “failed” by signing prospect Mitchell Miller. The National Hockey League (NHL) deemed Miller ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a teenager. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, then rescinded it on Sunday.
