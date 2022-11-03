ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving will begin suspension of at least 5 games Friday over antisemitism controversy. The NBA star has since apologized

LeBron James says Kyrie Irving ’caused some harm to a lot of people’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James says former teammate Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people.”. Irving missed the first of several Brooklyn Nets games Friday after he was suspended for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary. Speaking to reporters at a post-game...
