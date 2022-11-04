Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Cardinal mauled by Cougars, drop to 3-6
After two straight wins against Power 5 competition, it looked like Stanford (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) would rewrite the premature narrative that fans had on the season. The defense played elite during that stretch, holding their opponents to 14 points in each game. Additionally, junior kicker Josh Karty played superbly, notching eight field goals in those two games. Unfortunately, that stretch of play now looks like a blip in the radar. After getting blown out by No. 10 UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) in the Rose Bowl last weekend, Stanford lost to Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) by a score of 52-14 on Saturday.
Stanford Daily
‘Stanford Hates Fun’ protests campus social life restrictions during football game
The typical loud cheers and cardinal red Stanford shirts filled the student section during Saturday’s football game against Washington State. But this time, many of the shirts and chants had little to do with the actual game. Instead, students were adorned in shirts that all read the same message: “Stanford Hates Fun.”
Stanford Daily
Kipp and the Cardinal down Utah for 11th straight win
No. 8 Stanford women’s volleyball (17-4, 12-1 Pac-12) returned home to defeat Utah (13-11, 6-7 Pac-12) on Friday. Though the Cardinal had the upper hand for much of the match, the Utes still managed to force a fourth set. Ultimately, however, senior opposite Kendall Kipp and the Stanford squad ended the night with a 3-1 win.
Stanford Daily
Field hockey’s unlikely run ends in conference championship stroke-off to UAlbany
No. 22 Stanford field hockey (10-9, 4-4 American East) reached the championship match of the American East Conference tournament, but fell to No. 16 UAlbany (15-4, 6-2 American East) on Sunday afternoon to end its season. The Cardinal led 1-0 at the half until UAlbany evened the score, and eventually won the stroke off 4-1.
Stanford Daily
Season preview: Stanford women’s basketball looks to bounce back
During Halloweekend, Stanford women’s basketball enthusiasts were ghoulishly excited to see the first scrimmage of the year, and head coach Tara VanDerveer and her squad – ranked No. 2 in the country – did not disappoint. The women’s basketball team is on a mission: to win the NCAA championship for the second time in three years.
Stanford Daily
Bee a part of it: Honey Harvest returns to Roble
Roble Hall brought a little sweetness to midterm season Saturday through its Honey Harvest collaboration with Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit based in San Francisco aiming to introduce bee conservation to STEM students in the Bay Area. Honey Harvest invited Roble residents to participate in the creation of honey made...
Stanford Daily
Stanford shares ‘care and concern’ for Jewish student community on campus
This article contains references to antisemitic incidents. The University expressed support to “every student who has been hurt in some way by” the recent news around antisemitism and intolerance, both around the world and on Stanford’s campus, in a Thursday email to the student body. “Stanford stands...
