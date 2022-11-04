ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Family of 10 escape from burning Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County family will have to start everything over after an early morning fire destroyed their home. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Cross in Lawrenceville. Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home covered...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fundraiser planned for 2 Georgia firefighters battling cancer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Firefighters have a special connection with each other. When one of them is going through a traumatic time, others come to their rescue. Right now, Cherokee County firefighters are surrounding two men who need a little extra support. "There is definitely a bond in the brotherhood...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police officer offers act of kindness to man needing clothes

ATLANTA - A call about an indecent exposure in Atlanta turned into an act of kindness thanks to a big-hearted police officer. On Halloween, officials say Officer Nguyen and Officer Prophete were sent to northwest Atlanta to investigate a public indecency call. At the scene, the officers found the man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive businesses band together against crime

ATLANTA - Business at Sophia's Nail Salon on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta is down 50%. Owner Kevin Daley blames that on the crime outside his door. "With all of this happening, it affects my business. It affects the flow, it affects everything, and people do not want to come here," he said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CANTON, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy