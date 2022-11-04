Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens displaced in DeKalb County apartment fired started by 12-year-old, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple families had to escape their homes after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Austin Oaks apartments on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road. One resident...
fox5atlanta.com
Out-of-control vehicle crashes into Cherokee County fire station, transformer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A group of Cherokee County firefighters are being temporarily relocated after an accident left their station without power Sunday afternoon. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were inside Fire Station 24 on 1000 River Park Boulevard when they heard a loud explosion.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple jumps from burning DeKalb County apartment
A couple had to leap out of their third-floor DeKalb County apartment Monday morning after it went up in flames. A 12-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of 10 escape from burning Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County family will have to start everything over after an early morning fire destroyed their home. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Cross in Lawrenceville. Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home covered...
fox5atlanta.com
Fundraiser planned for 2 Georgia firefighters battling cancer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Firefighters have a special connection with each other. When one of them is going through a traumatic time, others come to their rescue. Right now, Cherokee County firefighters are surrounding two men who need a little extra support. "There is definitely a bond in the brotherhood...
fox5atlanta.com
Emergency workers collaborate on major disaster response training in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - How do first responders prepare to handle disasters?. The Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency put a giant cooperative effort to the test with local, state, and federal crews to practice responding to major disasters. The crews, which were decked out in HAZMAT gear and gas...
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Adult animal adoption fees half off during Humane Society of Northeast Georgia event
Throughout the month of November, all adult animals ages 6 months and older are half the price to adopt at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. The “Fall in Love” event is intended to find rescues new and permanent homes, but also to relieve some of the shelter’s currently crowded facility.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police officer offers act of kindness to man needing clothes
ATLANTA - A call about an indecent exposure in Atlanta turned into an act of kindness thanks to a big-hearted police officer. On Halloween, officials say Officer Nguyen and Officer Prophete were sent to northwest Atlanta to investigate a public indecency call. At the scene, the officers found the man...
Forsyth County asking for help to bring holiday joy to elderly residents
Forsyth County Senior Services is asking for help to bring holiday joy to elderly residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in helping the community out this holiday season? Forsyth County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to participate in the 2022 Holiday Gift Angels and Home-Delivered Meals Holiday Gift Certificate Programs.
fox5atlanta.com
Police officer revives man with no pulse, performed CPR for more than 10 minutes
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs police officer revived a man, who had stopped breathing and had no pulse, after performing CPR for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived. The Powder Springs Police Department shared an image from a dashboard camera, taken on Oct. 29 from the Silver...
fox5atlanta.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive businesses band together against crime
ATLANTA - Business at Sophia's Nail Salon on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta is down 50%. Owner Kevin Daley blames that on the crime outside his door. "With all of this happening, it affects my business. It affects the flow, it affects everything, and people do not want to come here," he said.
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
1 dead in five-car crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say one person is dead after a crash involving five cars. Police tweeted out early Sunday morning that the crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway westbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One death was reported, but there...
fox5atlanta.com
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt continues for a suspect linked to the shooting of a Georgia detention officer and the murder of a man at a Henry County apartment complex. Officials say 32-year-old Bretson Thomas is "armed and dangerous" and remains on the run days after the deadly shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
wabe.org
Dental Town’s ‘Day of Caring’ to provide free dental, eye care in Cumming
On this edition of “Closer Look,” pediatric dentist Dr. Michael Hansen talks about the return of Dental Town’s tenth-annual Day of Caring event to provide free dental care to underserved community members. This year’s Day of Caring will be held on Nov. 12 at The Collection at...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
Comments / 1